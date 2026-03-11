Vegetable medley corned beef and cabbage kit launches for St. Patrick’s Day

For St. Patrick's Day, Melissa's Produce is introducing its new Vegetable Medley Corned Beef and Cabbage Kit, a ready-to-merchandise solution that helps retailers capture holiday meal occasions. The kit includes pre-portioned Napa cabbage, Baby Dutch Yellow® potatoes, and carrots, making it easy for shoppers to prepare the traditional St. Patrick's Day dinner at home.

Designed for strong seasonal merchandising, the 36-oz. kit pairs with corned beef displays and provides retailers with an easy way to build a complete holiday meal solution in the produce department. Pre-selected vegetables and clear recipe directions simplify preparation for shoppers while helping drive incremental sales during one of the biggest cabbage promotions of the year.

© Melissa's Produce

The company chose Napa cabbage for the kit because of its tender texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor that complements savory corned beef. Napa cabbage also ranks among the most nutrient-dense vegetables in the CDC's Powerhouse Fruits and Vegetables study, providing natural sources of vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.

The Vegetable Medley Corned Beef and Cabbage Kit arrives ready for retail with pre-portioned vegetables and simple recipe instructions via a QR code, helping retailers create an attractive cross-merchandising opportunity with corned beef and other St. Patrick's Day essentials.

The company continues to develop convenient produce solutions that help retailers connect shoppers with seasonal meal occasions while showcasing the quality and variety of fresh vegetables.

