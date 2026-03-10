Celebrating 40 years in specialty vegetables

This year, Babé Farms is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades as a driving force in the specialty produce category.

The company was founded in 1986 by Wilbur Souza, a third-generation farmer from a pioneer farming family in California's Santa Maria Valley. He was inspired by his travels throughout Europe, where delicate mesclun mixes and baby vegetables were staples of refined cuisine. He returned home determined to introduce these European-style vegetables to the U.S. market—at a time when iceberg and romaine still dominated grocery shelves.

© Babé Farms

The current Lundberg family.

The company grew out of Souza & Boster Farms, which supported Babé Farms in its earliest years as an experimental platform for new varieties and growing methods. Early on, neighboring farmers questioned the idea of growing "baby" vegetables. However, what began as a small, family-run venture—where everyone pitched in wherever needed—soon became one of the first companies to introduce packaged spring mix, specialty greens, and colorful baby vegetables to North America.

"Forty years ago, specialty vegetables were a niche concept with little mainstream exposure," says Jeff Lundberg, president and CEO of Babé Farms. "Today, while still a distinct segment, they're far more embraced across the produce industry."

© Babé Farms

L-R: Founders Greg Pedigo, Wilbur Souza and Frank Lundberg.

As the specialty produce category evolved, so did the company. In the early years, farming relied heavily on instinct. Today, production is far more precise, guided by demand forecasting and careful planning to reduce waste. Diversification became essential, drawing chefs in with variety and color while ongoing collaboration with seed companies keeps innovation at the core of the operation. Though mechanization has improved efficiency, the company remains largely hand-harvested.

People have always been at the heart of the company. Alongside Souza, founding partners Greg and Cherrie Pedigo and Frank and Judy Lundberg helped shape its culture and direction. Many long-tenured employees—often spanning multiple generations of the same families—helped build the operation and spirit of the company.

© Babé FarmsJudy Lundberg-Wafer with Jeff Lundberg.

Today, the company grows more than 70 varieties of specialty vegetables—ranging from baby carrots, radishes, beets, and lettuces to specialty greens, organic kales, and spring mix—and offers nearly 600 customized pack options for chefs and retailers. Based in Santa Maria, California, it benefits from a mild, Mediterranean coastal climate with year-round growing conditions ideal for specialty crops.

Still family-owned and operated, it is led by Jeff Lundberg, son of founding partner Judy Lundberg-Wafer who now serves as Chairman of the Board.

"When we started, the goal was to grow something meaningful and take care of our employees," says Lundberg-Wafer. "The growth followed because of the trust we built with our team and customers. Seeing the next generation take an interest in the company makes this milestone even more special."

