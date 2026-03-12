Cucumber and bell pepper prices rise, strawberries and tomatoes fall

The U.S. produce market shows mixed price developments across several categories this week. While cucumbers and green bell peppers recorded higher prices due to limited supply and active trading, strawberries and tomatoes saw notable price declines. Blueberries and avocados moved in different directions depending on origin.

Asparagus

Shipments from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, are expected to remain steady. Trading early in the week was moderate but slowed later. Prices declined, with 11-pound cartons of bunched green asparagus mostly at US$22.75-24.75 for large sizes and US$20.75-22.75 for standard grades. Many shipments are tied to previous commitments.

Avocado

Shipments from Mexico through Texas are expected to decline slightly. Trading remains moderate. Prices for conventional Hass sizes 32-70 increased, while other sizes were mostly unchanged. Two-layer cartons for sizes 32-40 are mostly US$25.25-27.25, size 48 is US$27.25-29.25, size 60 is US$26.25-28.25, size 70 is US$24.25-26.25, and size 84 is US$20.25-22.25. Organic 48-60 sizes are mostly US$34.25-36.25, and size 70 is US$32.25-37.25.

Blueberry

Imports from Peru through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are expected to decrease seasonally. Trading is fairly active, and prices have increased. Flats with 12 one-pint cups are mostly US$40.00-44.00, while organic fruit is US$56.00-58.00. Mexican shipments through Arizona, California, and Texas remain steady with prices slightly lower at US$22.00-26.00 for flats of 12 six-ounce cups.

Cucumber

Shipments from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, are expected to increase. Trading is active, and prices rose sharply. Medium sizes in 1 1/9-bushel cartons are US$38.95-40.95, with fair quality US$36.95-38.95 and ordinary quality US$28.95-30.95. Smaller sizes are US$30.95-32.95. Shipments through Texas are expected to decrease slightly, with medium cartons at US$36.00-40.00.

Green bell pepper

Shipments from Mexico through Nogales are expected to increase. Trading is active, and prices rose strongly. Extra-large cartons are US$38.95-40.95, large cartons are US$36.95-38.95, and medium US$34.95-36.95. Florida supplies remain very light, with jumbo and extra-large cartons mostly US$48.35-48.85.

Strawberry

Shipments from Oxnard and Santa Maria, California, are expected to remain stable, though prices declined sharply. Flats of eight one-pound containers are mostly US$8.00-10.00, while organic fruit ranges between US$18.00-24.00. Florida shipments are decreasing seasonally with similar pricing levels.

Tomato

Shipments from Mexico through Texas are expected to decline slightly. Supplies are light, and prices dropped sharply. Vine-ripened cartons are mostly US$26.95-28.95 for 4x4-4x5 sizes and US$24.95-26.95 for 5x5-5x6 sizes. Shipments through Nogales, Arizona, increased slightly but also recorded lower prices.

