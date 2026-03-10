Brooklet Farms is a family-owned avocado farm run by Kev and Lucy Philip. The farm is based in Childers, Queensland, Australia. The couple grows avocados across approximately 45 hectares, with around 9,000 trees in total; the split is 20% Shepard and 80% Hass.

"We haven't started harvesting our Shepard avocados yet," explains Lucy. "We usually start the harvest in March; however, this year we are delaying picking. This is mainly due to market conditions. Western Australia has produced a very large Hass crop this season, and normally, supply from over there would be slowing by now. However, there is still significant fruit entering the market, which has kept prices below the cost of production. For that reason, we are holding off harvesting in the hope that prices improve enough to at least cover production costs before we begin picking."

According to Lucy, overall, growing conditions were very good this season. However, their farm, along with a few others in the area, was affected by a hailstorm in October. As a result, some of the fruit has external scarring. "The fruit itself is perfectly good internally, but the cosmetic damage means it will not achieve premium prices despite the eating quality remaining excellent."

Late-season Hass vs new-season Shepard

"Late-season Hass can actually be beautiful to eat, large, rich, and very creamy, but it doesn't travel or store well. Occasionally, we find a piece of fruit that was missed during harvesting late in the season, and it tastes fantastic. However, it simply isn't suitable for packing and transporting, and therefore isn't ideal for commercial supply. Consumers who understand the differences between avocado varieties often prefer Shepards avocados over Hass. Shepards are creamy and buttery, and they oxidise much more slowly, meaning they don't brown as quickly once cut. They also hold their shape well, which makes them ideal for salads or plated dishes, while still being versatile enough for smashed avocado, guacamole, smoothies, and even desserts."



Domestic and export demand

Domestic demand remains strong, with consumption sitting at close to 5 kilograms per person annually. However, Australia is still well behind countries like Mexico and Israel, where avocado consumption is much higher. "As a nation, we clearly love avocados, and there is still room for growth as people begin incorporating them into more meal occasions."

Brooklet Farms exports around 20% of its crop; the main export markets are Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with some shipments also going to India. However, this year export volumes may be lower due to the cosmetic damage from the hailstorm affecting some of the fruit.

"In addition to selling to supermarkets and export markets, we also run a roadside honesty stall called The Avo Box, where visitors can stop and purchase either a single avocado or a whole tray. The fruit is hand-picked by the girls and me. Unfortunately, our honesty box was stolen during the off-season, so we are currently building a new one before reopening. It needs to be handmade and welded to make it more secure."

