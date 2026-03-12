"Logistic costs are hitting us on two fronts simultaneously"

There's a larger harvest this season for the mangoes from India, during a time where demand is high, says Sourabh Jaiswal, Business Development Manager for Indian produce exporter KK Star: "The mango season has just gotten started, we're anticipating a higher crop this season compared to last year, with increased farmer participation across growing regions, particularly for premium varieties. Demand is strong. The Badami, Alphonso, and Kesar varieties are among the most sought-after Indian mangoes globally, prized for their distinct flavour profiles and quality. However, Kesar and Alphonso mangoes have not yet reached full maturity, so availability at this stage of the season is limited."

Although KK Star has established itself in certain markets, Jaiswal states that this year, they'd really like to grow their market share in the United States and gain entry to new markets altogether. "Europe, the UK, and the USA remain our core markets, and these markets continue to show strong demand. This year, however, we're making a more concerted push beyond our established corridors. We're actively working to deepen our presence across other parts of the United States, as well as developing business in the Far East, like Singapore, Australia, and beyond."

© KK Star

The conflict in the Middle East is leaving a clear mark on the current mango season, and Jaiswal is concerned about the impact during the peak season if the current situation isn't resolved soon: "Logistics is without question our most significant operational challenge this season, and it is hitting us on two fronts simultaneously; both sea and air freight. The crisis in the Middle East has made exporting considerably more challenging, slots are increasingly difficult to secure, and freight rates are fluctuating wildly. We're genuinely concerned that if the situation continues, projected volumes from mango farmers and exporters alike will not be met. The knock-on effects for growers, packhouses, and the wider supply chain could be severe if this extends deep into the peak of our season."

The uncertainty also leads to skyrocketing prices for both sea and air freight rates, Jaiswal explains. "Prices are moving upward, driven primarily by the cost of logistics rather than any supply shortage. Shipping companies and airlines have begun imposing emergency conflict surcharges, ranging between USD 2,000 and USD 4,000 per container for sea shipments, and airlines have increased rates by almost USD 100-125 per kilogram."

KK Star has made a major investment in the hopes of increasing its competitiveness: "We're continuing to develop our mango by-products portfolio, which allows us to maximize value from the crop and serve a broader range of buyers. On the fresh side, we've made a significant investment this season, which we are particularly excited about: An AI-powered optical scanning machine capable of processing approximately one ton of mangoes every 45 to 60 minutes. The system automatically detects defects, blemishes, and internal issues, filtering out only the finest quality fruit for export and retail. We believe this investment will meaningfully improve our consistency and competitiveness for seasons to come," Jaiswal concludes.

