New ginger season looking good

Things are looking good for this year's ginger, despite some conditions that were less than ideal. That's according to Queensland producer James Christodoulou of Carter & Spencer.

"The current crop is looking very good, with bright creamy coloured flesh with tinges of pink that is synonymous with fresh new season ginger," says Christodoulou. "As the weather cools in the coming months, the ginger will transition and mature into old season, presenting stronger flavour profiles and a golden-brown skin with cured tips."

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It hasn't all been plain sailing this year, says Christodoulou. "Weather during cultivation was relatively warm and at times wet, which can be challenging when planting a root crop."

Similarly to other lines, which caused problems in getting the crop into the ground. He says, "Such conditions can impact planting when paddocks are more challenging to access and can lead to delays in planting schedules."

Disease is the main danger to the crop once planted. He says, "Ginger is quite susceptible to disease, predominantly in the form of pythium and fusarium. A combination of hot and humid weather and consistent heavy rainfall can exacerbate the conditions that lead to the spread of these two diseases, which can be extremely debilitating."

But growers do not simply sit back and let it happen, he explains. "Stringent biosecurity measures on the farm are undertaken to limit the exposure of the crop to the potential spreading of disease."

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The crop can be harvested throughout the year, with the ginger growing in strength and flavour as it matures. "Young ginger, commonly referred to as "new season" ginger, can be harvested around six to eight months from planting, which is usually conducted in the months of August and September." But it's the older, tougher ginger that is mostly used in cooking and medicine.

Demand remains steady, with ginger a popular spice that cannot be readily substituted. Christodoulou says, "Prices remain firm at the current time for premium quality and sized ginger, with Jumbo Mature Ginger usually the most sought-after at this late stage of its growing cycle."

For growers, there's a good market that tends to fluctuate with the general supply and demand mechanisms of fresh produce. However, ginger isn't readily exported.

That's not the worst problem for Carter & Spencer, with a mature market at home. Christodoulou says, "Focusing on demand for the Australian market and consumers is our primary priority at this stage."

Absent disastrous weather, Christodoulou feels that the crop will continue to mature in the next few months, providing a consistent and reliable outcome.

For more information:

James Christodoulou

Carter & Spencer

Tel: +61 407 629097

Email: [email protected]

www.carter-spencer.com.au