The vanilla season in Madagascar is marked by strong variability, as adverse weather conditions limit production while the export campaign is heavily impacted by disruptions, leading to increased prices, according to Guiot Christola Ranaivomanana from Ray's Vanille.

© Ray's Vanille

"The production volumes are very variable and depend only on nature and adverse climate, mainly cyclones," Ranaivomanana says. "We are seeing a trend toward this happening every two seasons. This season again, a cyclone has hit the production areas, impacting entire zones and directly affecting available volumes. Losses have been substantial throughout the supply chain, with a significant loss of pods and stocks, which further complicates the situation for exporters."

Some regions, however, continue to be spared according to the exporter: "The best quality, suitable for exports, comes from the Sava region in the northeast. It is also a calmer area, less exposed to cyclones, which makes it more stable in terms of production."

© Ray's Vanille

At the same time, demand remains robust according to Ranaivomanana: "Demand is strong, to the point that we are struggling to keep up with it. There is a real imbalance in the market right now. Prices have increased by nearly 20% compared to last year, mainly due to reduced volumes and strong international demand."

Ranaivomanana, who is established in Morocco, highlights the growing demand in the North African country. "Moroccan demand is ever-growing, which is a global trend also."

Madagascar continues to dominate the international vanilla market; "Tahiti is a competitor in terms of quality, but Madagascar still accounts for around 80% of global production," Ranaivomanana adds.

© Ray's Vanille

The labor-intensive nature of the crop remains a defining feature of the Malgashi vanilla industry, and a wage of quality according to the exporter: "Production relies on manual pollination, and around 100,000 families are involved in the different agricultural operations," he concludes.

For more information:

Guiot Christola Ranaivomanana

Ray's Vanille

Tel: +212 684300965

Email: [email protected]

www.raysvanille.com