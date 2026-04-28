RubyRed kiwi launches nationwide

Zespri™ is launching RubyRed™ Kiwifruit this season in the U.S. and Canada. It complements the company's portfolio of SunGold® and Green kiwifruit reaching nutrient-focused shoppers looking for something fresh and exciting.

The company rolled out RubyRed Kiwi on the West Coast last season in a limited time trial that allowed the brand to test logistics and confirm strong consumer enthusiasm. It also earned them an Innovation Award recognizing the company for introducing a novel product that enhances produce consumption.

"Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit is the result of over two decades of precision breeding and dedication," says Darren LaMothe, Zespri's president, North America. "Preliminary data from our West Coast trial shows RubyRed Kiwifruit not only attracted curious trial shoppers, but it also converted them into engaged, multi-variety kiwi buyers."

With the limited trial last season, RubyRed Kiwifruit reached shelves earlier than any previous kiwi variety from New Zealand and began selling out in early April and selling through the entire allocation very quickly, signaling strong and immediate consumer demand. RubyRed Kiwi helped double the household penetration for red kiwi shoppers in the U.S.; added over 1 million new households; and increased the buy rate for red kiwifruit by +26 percent compared to the prior year.

© Zespri

Feedback gathered through an on-pack QR code during the trial period confirmed shopper enthusiasm. Shoppers praised RubyRed Kiwifruit's taste, quality, and striking appearance, with the majority expressing they would definitely buy again.

RubyRed Kiwi marks a pivotal step in the brand's strategy to expand into new demand spaces and deliver elevated fruit experiences. The company is fueling the launch of RubyRed Kiwifruit with a fully integrated support plan spanning social platforms, foodie creator content, registered dietitian engagement, earned media, and local TV coverage alongside digital trade support and in‑store, point-of-sale materials.

To help build shopper momentum, Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit can drive incremental category growth ahead of Zespri's SunGold and Green Kiwifruit season start. In the weeks leading up to last season's SunGold arrival, total kiwi category dollar sales across the Western U.S. climbed to a double-digit growth rate, demonstrating that RubyRed expanded the category rather than shifting existing demand. Once RubyRed and SunGold were available at the same time, overall category sales accelerated significantly across the region.

"We're excited to kick off the new season with the launch of our expanded product portfolio," said Bianca Fiedler, Zespri's trade marketing director, North America. "SunGold Kiwifruit is golden inside with a sweet taste; our Green variety offers a balance of tangy and sweet flavor; and RubyRed has a bit of a berry flavor profile."

Retailers are encouraged to reach out to a company sales rep to find out more.

Data Sources: Circana Retail Sales Data – Total US MULO+ (WE 4/13/25 - WE 6/15/25​) / Numerator Retail Shopper Data – Total US (WE 4/13/25 - WE 6/15/25​)

For more information:

Zespri

[email protected]

www.zespri.com