India's Jaigad port opens export route for mango and cashew

India's west coast produces a range of agricultural commodities, including coconut, areca nut, and horticultural crops such as Alphonso mango, cashew, and jackfruit, along with fisheries products. Despite this production base, export growth has been limited by logistics and infrastructure constraints, including the absence of local certification and testing facilities.

For many years, exporters from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana depended on Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) for shipments. For example, Konkan mangoes were transported about 500 kilometres to JNPT, resulting in transportation costs of ₹60,000 (US$720) per container and a minimum transit delay of two days. The longer transport route also affected the handling of perishable produce, while port congestion and seasonal delays added uncertainty.

A plant quarantine office and an NABL-accredited FSSAI laboratory have now opened at Jaigad Port. The facilities were established through cooperation between the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Maharashtra Information Transformation (MITRA), and the Cashew Board. Farmers, fishermen, and exporters in Konkan and Western Maharashtra can now access testing, inspection, and certification services locally.

Jaigad Port has infrastructure that includes deep water cargo handling, warehousing, cold storage, and connections to inland production regions, including Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and North Karnataka. Logistics studies indicate that export transport costs could decline by 10 to 15 per cent for commodities such as Alphonso mango and Konkan cashew.

The port also provides an additional export option for nearby states. In Goa, exporters can move cashew, coconut products, horticulture, and fisheries through Jaigad rather than relying on Mormugao Port or JNPT. In northern and coastal Karnataka, districts including Uttara Kannada and Belagavi can export spices, cashew, and horticultural produce with shorter inland transport distances and faster certification.

Exporters in Andhra Pradesh may also use the port to ship mango pulp, chillies, seafood, and processed foods to markets in West Asia and Africa. Producers in Telangana, which grow turmeric, chillies, and fruit products, may also use Jaigad for west coast shipments and access to Gulf and African markets.

The new logistics and certification framework may also support export-linked activities such as processing, packaging, compliance with FSSAI standards, and export documentation. Digital logistics platforms, cold chain operations, traceability systems, and port-linked logistics services are expected to play a role in the regional supply chain.

Alphonso mangoes from the region are exported to markets including the UAE, the U.S., the UK, Kuwait, and Qatar. India exported nearly 30,000 tons of mangoes in the 2025 financial year, with Ratnagiri known for GI-tagged Alphonso mango production and cashew processing.

Source: Businessline