Vietnamese durian exports surge 275% in January

Vietnam's durian exports reached more than US$117 million in January, an increase of 275 per cent year on year, according to customs data.

China remained the main export market, accounting for US$108.9 million. Shipments to China increased by 505 per cent compared with the same month last year. The increase follows a period in which exports declined due to tightened import requirements that required testing for residues of auramine O, a carcinogenic dye.

Exports to other markets also increased. Shipments to the United States rose 529 per cent to US$3.55 million in January. Exports to South Korea and Hong Kong increased by 498 per cent and 340 per cent.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said growers and exporters have adjusted to China's requirements regarding auramine O and cadmium.

Inspection procedures have also become more streamlined while the number of approved growing areas and packing facilities has doubled compared with the previous year, he added.

Vietnam currently produces durian in the off-season while Thailand, another major exporter, is waiting for its main harvest, which usually begins in late May.

Production in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, where off-season harvesting is taking place, is lower this year. As a result, prices in the region have increased and are expected to remain higher in the coming months.

Ri6 durians are currently selling for VND100,000–150,000 (US$3.81–5.72) per kilogram. Locally grown Thai cultivars are priced at VND160,000–170,000 (US$6.10–6.48) per kilogram.

Source: VNExpress