NZ avocado exports reach 3.445 million trays in 2025–26 season

New Zealand's avocado export season for 2025–26 concluded with shipments of 3.445 million trays, including nearly 150,000 trays of classes 2 and 3. According to New Zealand Avocado chief executive Brad Siebert, export volumes were about 9 per cent lower than the previous season after multiple wind events and limited market windows.

"Despite multiple wind events and tight market windows, this represents only a nine per cent decrease on last season's export volume," he said.

Australia remained the main export destination with 750,000 trays, representing 22 per cent of total exports. Korea followed with 625,000 trays, a 70 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

Lower shipments to Australia were partly absorbed by other markets. According to Siebert, shipments to China, Hong Kong, and India nearly doubled compared with the previous year, while Taiwan increased imports by 50 per cent.

"China, Hong Kong, and India all nearly doubled their previous year's shipments, while Taiwan increased by 50%, where New Zealand continues to benefit from a period of seasonal exclusivity.

"These gains across Asia reinforce the importance of strong and consistent importer relationships."

Newer export markets, such as the United States, received 43,000 trays. The volume was lower than early-season expectations due to extended South American supply. Canada received 283,000 trays, making it the fourth largest market outside Australia.

Class 1 pack-out averaged 52 per cent compared with 48 per cent previously, with an average fruit size of 24 across export and domestic programs.

Potential United States tariffs remain uncertain. Siebert said any tariffs on exports to the US would affect the market, although New Zealand exporters face similar tariff levels to other producing countries.

A new factor for the sector is the free trade agreement between New Zealand and India. Avocados have been exported to India for around 10 years, although volumes have remained limited due to tariffs and long shipping distances.

"While New Zealand avocado exports to India are already increasing, once the FTA comes into force, we expect further growth in volumes as returns improve, although logistics will remain the key challenge in accessing this significant market."

The domestic market has received 2.531 million trays so far during the season. Maintaining supply to the domestic market is part of the industry's broader strategy alongside export shipments.

New Zealand has exported avocados for more than 45 years and currently has access to more than 80 international markets. The country produces about 2 per cent of the global avocado supply and ranks as the ninth largest avocado exporter.

There are more than 4,500 hectares of avocado orchards in New Zealand, mainly located in the Bay of Plenty and Northland regions. Early crop estimates indicate that higher production volumes may be expected in the 2026–27 season.

