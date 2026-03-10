Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

U.S. carrot and sweet corn output rose in 2025, broccoli value dropped

According to the USDA's Vegetables 2025 Summary, the 2025 season was characterized by expanding acreage and production across several vegetable categories, but farm-level value did not consistently follow. Carrots emerged as a standout performer in both output and revenue growth. In contrast, broccoli, cauliflower, snap beans, and bell peppers experienced value contractions despite stable or increasing supply.

© USDA

Broccoli
Broccoli output declined 18% year on year to approximately 555,000 tons, even as planted and harvested acreage each expanded by 3%. Crop value dropped 29% to $769 million. Fresh channels dominated utilization at about 540,000 tons, with 13,217 tons processed.

Carrots
Carrot production increased 5% year on year to approximately 1.34 million tons, despite reductions in planted (down 3%) and harvested area (down 2%). Stronger market returns lifted total crop value 11% to $2.02 billion. Of the total utilized production, about 1.07 million tons were sold fresh, while 271,422 tons entered processing.

Cauliflower
Cauliflower production fell 7% year on year to approximately 377,000 tons, even as acreage edged higher, with planted area up 3% and harvested area up 2%. Crop value declined 13% to $487 million. Fresh market sales accounted for roughly 347,000 tons, with 30,780 tons allocated for processing.

Sweet corn
Sweet corn production climbed 9% year on year to approximately 2.91 million tons, supported by a 10% increase in planted area and a 9% rise in harvested acreage. Total crop value rose 3% to $748 million. Of the approximately 2.89 million tons utilized, about 755,000 tons went to the fresh market, while 2.13 million tons were processed.

Green peas
Green pea production increased 6% year on year to approximately 235,000 tons, with planted and harvested acreage up 9% and 8%, respectively. Crop value rose less than 1% to $73.4 million. Processing remained the dominant channel, accounting for 233,153 tons, while about 355 tons were sold fresh.

Bell peppers
Bell pepper production expanded 11% year on year to approximately 530,000 tons, driven by a 7% increase in acreage. Despite higher output, crop value declined 24% to $481 million. Fresh market utilization totaled roughly 411,000 tons, with 115,315 tons directed to processing.

Source: Mintec/Expana

Frontpage photo: © USDA

Publication date:

