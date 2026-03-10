Leafy greens begin transition to Northern growing region

This season has been a smoother leafy green growing season compared to last year. "Weather is always the biggest variable in our business, and last year we dealt with more weather-related disruptions. This year's milder winter has supported better quality and more consistent yields. As a result, supply is more stable compared to where we were at this time last year," says Claire Cagnacci, Field Fresh Farms' marketing coordinator and a member of the Dobler family's fourth generation. The company ships a lettuce blend, Mega Mix, as well as a number of other greens including arugula, spinach, baby greens, green/red leaf lettuce, romaine and more.

Helping keep supply consistent is the fact that the company grows in three different regions simultaneously. "Typically, we may see minor supply challenges once or twice a year, and even then, it usually impacts volume rather than overall availability," says Cagnacci, noting that its current supply of Mega Mix is steady and meeting demand well. © Field Fresh FarmsGrowing regions for Mega Mix

Right now, the company's supply is coming from areas ranging from Holtville, CA, through the desert regions of Arizona and growing conditions have been favorable overall. The mild winter has helped produce strong volumes and solid quality.

The season also started on time this year. "However, with the warmer than usual weather, we anticipate product may finish slightly earlier than normal," says Cagnacci. "Warmer temperatures tend to move crops along more quickly, so we're watching that closely and planning accordingly."

As for demand for Mega Mix, it has been steady. "It's still relatively new to the industry compared to traditional spring mix, but it's gaining traction quickly," says Cagnacci. "It's essentially a hybrid-style blend which is fluffier and heartier, with more diverse textures and it's increasingly becoming the preferred option over traditional spring mix. We expect that trend to continue."

© Field Fresh Farms

Growing consumption

The company anticipates consumption of the mix itself to grow over the next several years as retailers and foodservice operators look for blends with more texture, better plate coverage, and a differentiated eating experience. "As consumer awareness grows and placement expands, we expect Mega to outpace traditional spring mix growth," adds Cagnacci.

As for pricing, the Mega Mix market has been elevated compared to last year and held relatively steady. While the broader leafy greens market has seen some fluctuation due to weather starting and stopping production and causing a few dips, Mega has remained more consistent. "There was a brief period where the industry was short for about two weeks, but we maintained good supply throughout that window. We've seen elevated pricing particularly on baby leaf items, but Mega Mix typically maintains steadier pricing overall due to its balanced supply flow, as product moves in and out consistently," adds Cagnacci.

Looking ahead, if weather conditions remain stable, supply is expected to stay in a good position. That said, that warmer desert weather can bring increased insect pressure, which may push to transition regions earlier than usual.

In fact, the company is beginning its northern transition early to offset any potential desert challenges. While there may be some natural tightening toward the tail end of the desert season, the northern regions will help bridge that gap.

© Field Fresh Farms

Developments in the field and online

In the meantime, the company is also exploring some new leafy green options and expects to introduce something new to its fresh lineup in the spring. Field Fresh Farms also recently relaunched a revamped website.

"The revamp really came from growth," says Cagnacci. "Over the past few years, we've expanded our programs, strengthened our regional footprint, and continued building momentum across our commodities. At a certain point, we realized our website no longer reflected who we are today."

That meant the company needed to make sure its digital presence matched what was happening across the company. "We're really excited about the functionality and user experience of the new site. It's cleaner, easier to navigate, and more informative for both existing partners and prospective customers," says Cagnacci. "This has been a thoughtful process that's been in development for quite some time. We took the time to evaluate what was working, what needed improvement, and how we could best serve our customers and partners through the site."

