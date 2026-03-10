China's garlic export market experiences increased volatility

Recently, China's garlic export market has become increasingly complex, with rising volatility and uncertainty. According to the latest industry data, China's garlic exports in 2025 are expected to be roughly the same as in 2024. However, due to widespread market expectations of declining garlic prices, current export volumes are lower than during the same period last year.

© Jining Shangzhuo

Mr. Wang, sales manager of Jining Shangzhuo Food Co., Ltd., stated, "This season's garlic harvest will begin around May 20, and the first container is expected to be shipped in early June 2026. Garlic production is expected to increase in 2025. However, an expansion in planting area does not guarantee higher-quality yields. Weather plays a significant role in garlic growth, and ongoing climate variability makes garlic quality an uncertain factor." He further explained that extreme weather conditions can affect the garlic growth cycle and final quality, creating considerable uncertainty in market expectations for the new garlic season. "Differences in price forecasts have also made garlic traders and buyers more cautious in their purchasing decisions," Mr. Wang said.

© Jining Shangzhuo

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East has had a significant impact on the global trade landscape. As one of the world's major garlic import markets, the turmoil in the region has brought garlic trade activities destined for the Middle East to a standstill. "This has not only directly affected garlic exports but has also intensified market price volatility."

"Changes in the situation in the Middle East may also affect global shipping costs. Due to restricted shipping routes, freight costs could rise significantly. Although the exact increase is still unclear, uncertainty surrounding shipping costs will directly affect garlic export prices, further adding to market instability," he added.

© Jining Shangzhuo

To cope with increasingly intense market competition, Jining Shangzhuo Food Co., Ltd. has built a new 5,000-square-meter garlic processing workshop and equipped it with a 5,000-ton garlic transshipment cold storage facility. "Our new processing workshop not only meets the needs of large-scale production but also complies with strict hygiene standards, including the requirements of European supermarkets," he stated. "As international market demands continue to evolve, we will further strengthen product quality control and welcome customers from around the world to visit and cooperate with our company."

© Jining Shangzhuo

