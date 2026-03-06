New baby romaine hearts product launches

D'Arrigo California has launched Andy Boy Baby Romaine Hearts, a naturally compact, non-hybrid romaine heart variety.

The introduction of baby romaine hearts expands the company's romaine portfolio while maintaining its premium hearts program. "This is not a replacement for our existing jumbo romaine hearts program, which has been our flagship item for decades," said John Scherpinski, director of business development. "Our core program continues to set the benchmark for quality and consistency in the category. Baby romaine hearts are designed to complement that foundation, offering additional flexibility, new merchandising opportunities, and broader access within the romaine heart segment."

© D’Arrigo California

Unlike other "petite" romaine products in the marketplace, many of which are hybrid blends, Andy Boy Baby Romaine Hearts are a true romaine variety. The product maintains the same structure, crunch, and subtle sweetness as traditional romaine hearts, simply in a naturally smaller format. The result is an authentic romaine eating experience with consistent quality and refined presentation.

Developed and trialed across multiple seasons in Salinas, CA and Yuma, AZ, the variety delivers value across retail, foodservice, and at home. Compared to traditional romaine hearts, baby romaine hearts feature a smaller core, resulting in more usable product per head and reduced trim loss, driving efficiency from field to fork. With its petite profile and true romaine characteristics, the product allows retailers to diversify their romaine assortment and create thoughtful tiering strategies without compromising quality. The format supports flexible merchandising while appealing to new and evolving shopper segments. For foodservice operators, the naturally compact size promotes portion control, strong plate presentation, and minimal prep waste. For consumers, it minimizes shrink and refrigerator space, while still preserving the flavor and performance expected of romaine hearts.

© D’Arrigo California

Following its successful soft launch earlier this year, the company is now scaling production to support broader retail and foodservice programs. The item is available year-round and offered in multiple pack configurations, including a 2-count, 3-count, 42-count liner, and a 7 (2x3) saddle bag.

"With decades of leadership in romaine hearts, our partners rely on us for consistency and integrity in this space," said Morgan Tinari, director of marketing. "Our new bags say it best: 'Baby Sized, Grown-Up Flavor.' Consumers get the same crunch and flavor they trust from us in a naturally compact size that fits today's evolving shopping habits. This launch is about growing the romaine business by inspiring new ways to enjoy romaine and connecting with new shoppers."

The company is also offering point-of-sale materials and recipe inspiration to aid in customer success.

For more information:

Morgan Tinari

D'Arrigo California

Tel: (+1) 831-455-4301

[email protected]

www.andyboy.com