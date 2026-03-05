“Tanzanian avocados flow steadily to India despite Red Sea hiccups”

The Tanzanian avocado season has started strongly, bringing steady volumes to India since January, says Jai Kabra, co-founder of Truport Transcontinental Limited, an avocado trading company with operations in Tanzania, Kenya, and India. He notes good container loads and air shipments through February. "Volumes now average 6 to 8 containers weekly to India, building to a March-April peak of 10 to 15 containers from Arusha and Njombe regions."

Kabra observes that this season sidesteps last year's oversupply chaos. "There is no market flooding, price crashes, or rotting fruit. Oil processors in Europe and the US absorb extra volume, stabilizing export prices," he explains, expecting realizations of 50-70 cents per kg above 2025 levels at worst or potentially $1 higher if production and demand align well.

© Truport Transcontinental Limited

Tanzania's duty-free access gives it a clear edge over Kenya's 30% tariff on shipments from Australia and New Zealand, Kabra highlights. "Hass continues to take the bulk of Indian volumes, stocking retailer shelves as urban demand spreads to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Fuerte suits Europe and the UK better, while Pinkerton generates trial interest in India." Kabra advises importers to test with samples first. Jumbo and Zutano see some push, but Truport prefers to focus on pure Haas for the Indian market.

"While end-consumers see little difference between a Haas and Fuerte on toast or in guacamole, processors need precise specs relating to oil content, dry matter, and stage 3-4 ripeness, which we control post-harvest," Kabra adds.

According to him, India's avocado market still remains in early stages with a massive population upside. "Penetration into smaller cities has barely begun. Domestic plantings in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh trail imported quality by 8-10 years, limited by climate and soil differences that give Tanzanian fruit its edge."

© Truport Transcontinental Limited

In the coming weeks, Kenya's peak overlapping Tanzania's first wave in March-April is likely to soften prices, though not to last year's lows, Kabra predicts. "Tanzania's second harvest from Mbeya and Iringa follows July-September, with western regions pulling in fruit from Rwanda and Burundi to extend supply."

"Red Sea disruptions have delayed recent schedules by one week on Maersk and CMA routes via Port Salalah, adding $100-200 per container. Truport halted packing proactively to safeguard quality, diverting small batches to local markets. No transit issues are reported yet. We will have a clearer picture on arrival details once the pre-war vessels reach India next week."

