Taiwanese pineapples move closer to U.S. market access

Taiwanese pineapples are set to enter the U.S. market for the first time after the United States announced draft import requirements. The Taiwanese Ministry of Agriculture said the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) published the draft requirements on Tuesday, opening a 62-day public comment period.

The ministry said the U.S. maintains strict requirements for imported fresh fruit. Taiwan's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency first applied in 2020 to export pineapples to the United States and has since provided the necessary information and reports required by U.S. authorities.

According to the ministry, U.S. regulators identified the oriental fruit fly and the mealybug caterpillar as potential risks. However, they determined that pineapple cultivars containing more than 50% cayenne genetics are not hosts for the oriental fruit fly.

As a result, these cultivars do not require special quarantine treatments. The ministry said the varieties include golden diamond and mango pineapple cultivars.

Pineapple is one of Taiwan's export fruits. The ministry said Taiwanese pineapples are produced in multiple varieties and supplied throughout the year due to different production systems and cultivation methods used by growers.

Taiwan currently exports pineapples to more than 10 destinations, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

In 2025, Taiwan exported 16,892 tons of pineapples with a total value of NT$750 million (US$23.66 million).

The ministry said it is offering export incentives and encouraging growers and exporters to expand into the U.S. market. It added that Taiwan's overseas offices will support marketing activities aimed at helping businesses develop relationships with U.S. buyers and expand pineapple sales in the United States.

Source: Taipei Times