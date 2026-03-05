Cucumber and tomato prices rise as supplies tighten

The U.S. produce market is showing mixed trends this week, with strong price increases for cucumbers and tomatoes, while blueberry supplies are tightening seasonally. Avocados and peppers are seeing moderate price adjustments, while strawberries remain largely unchanged in most regions.

Asparagus

Asparagus shipments from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, are expected to remain stable. Trading began slowly but strengthened later in the period. Prices declined slightly, with 11-pound cartons of large bunched asparagus mostly ranging from US$24.75 to US$26.75, while standard sizes are mostly US$22.75 to US$24.75.

© USDA

Avocados

The avocado movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decrease slightly. Trading is moderate, with prices for sizes 48 through 70 trending higher while other sizes remain largely unchanged. Hass avocados in two-layer cartons are mostly US$24.25 to US$27.25 for sizes 32–40, US$25.25 to US$28.25 for size 48, US$23.25 to US$25.25 for size 60, US$22.25 to US$23.25 for size 70, and US$20.25 to US$22.25 for size 84.

Blueberries

Blueberry imports from Peru through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are declining seasonally, with prices slightly higher. Large flats with 12 one-pint cups are mostly US$37.00, while organic fruit ranges from US$40.00 to US$42.00. Shipments from Chile are also declining seasonally, with prices mostly US$30.00 to US$32.00. Mexican blueberries remain available, but supplies are limited.

© USDA

Cucumbers

Cucumber supplies from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, and Texas are declining, and trading is very active. Prices have risen sharply. In Nogales, 1 1/9-bushel cartons of medium cucumbers are US$32.95 to US$34.95, while fair quality ranges from US$28.95 to US$30.95. In Texas, medium cucumbers range from US$30.00 to US$36.00.

Green bell peppers

Supplies from Mexico through Nogales are expected to decrease slightly, with active trading and higher prices. Extra-large peppers are mostly US$34.95 per 1 1/9-bushel carton, large are mostly US$32.95, and medium sizes are US$28.95 to US$30.95. Florida shipments remain steady with slightly higher prices, with jumbo and extra-large peppers mostly US$40.35 to US$42.95.

© USDA

Strawberries

Strawberry shipments from Mexico through Texas and California are steady, with generally unchanged prices. Flats with eight 1-pound containers range widely from US$6.00 to US$10.00. In Central Florida, prices are higher at around US$12.00 per flat, while California fruit ranges from US$10.00 to US$14.00.

Tomatoes

Tomato supplies from Mexico through Texas and Nogales are limited, leading to active trading and sharply higher prices. Vine-ripe tomatoes in two-layer cartons are mostly US$40.95 to US$42.95 for larger sizes, with slightly lower prices for smaller grades. Quality is generally good, although conditions vary in some shipments.

© USDA

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov