Producing vegetables in Alaska at 40 degrees below zero

The North Pole in Alaska is at the edge of the world, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 40 degrees below zero this season. There is no telephone line, the wi-fi is unreliable, and there is snow and ice everywhere.

"Despite the climate, inside the Chena Hot Springs Resort, there are two greenhouses spanning around 2,000 square meters that produce lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and various spices year-round," says Giancarlo Amitrano, an Italian retailer who is currently there.

© Giancarlo Amitrano © Giancarlo Amitrano

The power plant operates by utilizing the underlying geothermal aquifers. These aquifers contain water ranging in temperature from 65 to 74 °C, which is drawn up through wells. Amitrano continues: "The water is channeled through pipes running through the greenhouses, both on the ground and under and alongside the base. This keeps the internal temperature at a constant 26 °C, which is optimal for plant growth."

© Giancarlo Amitrano

"Due to the lack of natural light in the winter months, cultivation takes place entirely above ground and is supported by LED lighting and drip irrigation. The containment pots are filled with a soil and rock mixture to provide the plants with proper nutrients."

© Giancarlo Amitrano © Giancarlo Amitrano

The resort is entirely self-sufficient and sustainable, relying on a geothermal system for both heat and electricity.

© Giancarlo Amitrano © Giancarlo Amitrano

"With this in mind, the mixed salad at dinner takes on a whole new flavor, adding a new dimension of freshness to the 0 km concept. Stay green, stay fresh," Amitrano concludes.