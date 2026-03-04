Oxnard fennel plantings coming on earlier than anticipated

Fennel supply could be increasing out of California at the moment. "It was pretty limited about a month or so ago. However we're seeing pricing soften a bit so we think there's more supply out there," says Marc Marchini of J. Marchini Farms, noting that the company's supply is steady.

This is the first year the company has run its spring fennel program out of Oxnard in southern California. "We had a lot of rain early on but overall, the growing conditions have been good," he says, noting it will be growing fennel out of Oxnard until the end of April. "Actually, the plantings are coming up earlier than expected. We never planted this early over there so they're coming on earlier than we thought."

© J. Marchini Farms

J. Marchini Farms' supply of fennel is steady.

As for demand, it's been strong and consistent until recently–strong enough for the company to add new customers to its fennel program. This is leaving pricing average for fennel.

Meanwhile the company is also starting its spring cardone crop this week. "This is our regrowth and the volume looks good–we had a very mild winter and the quality is nice," says Marchini.

Cardone demand vs. supply

The company expects to see more demand than supply for cardone, which is growing in Le Grand, California. "I think about 80 percent of our customers are taking it. Demand will be pretty strong for Easter. That's typically when movement is strong–Easter and Saint Joseph's Day," he says, adding that pricing is acceptable and in line with supply and demand.

© J. Marchini FarmsJ. L-R: Marc Marchini and Nic Marchini in a cardone field.

Marchini Farms also continues to ship radicchio out of storage from its Mexican program and supply on that is still good. "Pricing is pretty favorable right now. It's in a really good situation right now going into spring-summer. There's more than last year. Last year we had a bit of a light crop due to some weather," says Marchini. "This year we had fantastic growing conditions which meant we had extra supply going into the winter and it's just carried over. It's also really great quality so it's holding up really well."

In two weeks, the company is also going to start importing figs from Chile. This is starting in its normal timeframe and the season on this item generally goes until the middle of May. "We're expecting the usual volume but we're hearing that quality is exceptional," says Marchini.

