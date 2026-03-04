Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Supply and demand of Mexican papaya increasing

The supply of papaya out of Mexico is picking up. "Not by too much, but there's a bit more available than there had been," says Lance Peterson of Super Starr International. "The quality of papaya is also getting better. Quality hadn't been at its top level because there had been some issues with growing."

© Super Starr International

He notes that while there had been plenty of papaya planted, those growing conditions have not been optimal and in turn, production was less than normal. "There were cold nights and some moisture. There'd been some rains and altogether, it affected the setting of the fruit and the quality of fruit," says Peterson.

Developments in papaya demand
Meanwhile demand had also been softer for papaya, in part due to colder temperatures throughout the northeast keeping shoppers at home. This is on top of demand generally being "off" this year on a number of commodities, including papayas. However, papaya demand is now strengthening.

© Super Starr International

As for pricing, the open market price right now is between $18-$21/$22, depending on inventory and quality. "That's a good average price and it's a fair price for everybody," Peterson says.

Looking ahead, there are hopes that demand could continue to strengthen. "I feel the market should get stronger price because of demand, especially if you have some good quality fruit. Then you should be able to get a better price," says Peterson.

For more information:
Lance Peterson
Super Starr International
Tel: +1 (956) 510-8126
[email protected]
www.superstarrinternational.com

