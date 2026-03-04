Asparagus: when artificial intelligence redefines grading standards

In the highly demanding asparagus sector — where grading accuracy and size consistency directly determine batch value — the reliability of industrial equipment is essential. Since 1965, Besnard Père & Fils has been supporting producers with conveyor, grading, and sorting solutions developed in-house. Based in Bazouges-Cré-sur-Loir, in western France, this family-owned company brings nearly 60 years of expertise and is now entering a new phase of technological modernisation through the integration of artificial intelligence.

© Besnard Père & Fils

Long-standing expertise rooted in the field

From the outset, Besnard Père & Fils has designed, manufactured, and installed equipment dedicated to agricultural products, with particular expertise in asparagus. "We have always worked hand in hand with growers to develop machinery that meets their real-world needs," explains Antoine Besnard. "Our foundations lie in robust engineering and full control of the design process." Mechanical and electronic development is carried out internally, enabling the company to fine-tune its machines according to each client's operational constraints and commercial specifications.

Being a French manufacturer is also a strategic asset. In a market where proximity, technical responsiveness, and in-depth knowledge of local standards are key, this national presence facilitates close collaboration with producers and ensures rapid adaptation to regulatory and structural developments within the European market.

Innovation as a strategic driver

While firmly anchored in its heritage, the company continues to invest heavily in research and development. The objective is clear: enhance grading performance while addressing labour shortages and increasing competitive pressure. "Asparagus grading is becoming ever more demanding. Quality criteria are multiplying, and market expectations are more clearly defined," stresses Antoine Besnard. "This evolution requires tools capable of going beyond basic parameters such as colour, diameter, and length."

Artificial intelligence applied to asparagus grading

Over the past two years, Besnard Père & Fils has been working on integrating artificial intelligence modules into its electronic grading machines — a development that could significantly transform industry standards.

The ambition is to refine the analysis of each asparagus spear processed: "We aim to detect more qualitative criteria and automate decisions that until now have partially relied on human assessment."

With AI, machines will be able to identify defects with greater precision, analyse surface texture, and adapt sorting parameters in real time depending on the characteristics of each batch. The goal is to improve pack homogeneity, reduce waste, and optimise overall line efficiency.

For the sector, the potential benefits are substantial: higher grading accuracy, improved commercial value, and reduced variability between operators.

Towards a new generation of grading equipment

Although the company has yet to disclose all the details of its innovations, prototypes are currently undergoing testing. They signal the arrival of faster electronic graders equipped with advanced analytical capabilities. "Productivity challenges and labour availability are forcing us to rethink certain industry standards," notes Antoine Besnard. Advanced automation appears to offer a concrete response to the sector's structural constraints, while maintaining strict quality requirements.

At a time when the modernisation of packing and grading facilities has become a strategic priority for asparagus producers, Besnard Père & Fils continues to evolve — combining industrial know-how with cutting-edge technologies. Its ambition is to support the sector's transformation by delivering solutions that are firmly aligned with field realities and market expectations.

For more information:

Antoine Besnard

Besnard Père & Fils

Bazouges-Cré-sur-Loir

Tel: +33 (0) 2 43 94 09 82

[email protected]