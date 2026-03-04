Fresh pea punnets drive consumption as a snack

Contrary to industry reports of an early harvest, the current production of fresh peas by the Lonigro Group of Noicattaro (Bari) is delayed due to climatic and management factors. The core of the company's strategy lies in the Utrillo variety, a native product characterised by excellent organoleptic properties and intended for fresh and immediate consumption. Despite a forecast of declining production in the region, demand remains high, supported by an effective branding strategy and growing interest from foreign markets.

© Lonigro Group

"Sowing, which in our case traditionally takes place on 21 October, has been postponed due to the overlap of the grape campaign. In addition, temperatures colder than the seasonal average have slowed down ripening. Harvesting operations have only recently begun, and are expected to continue until June, depending on when temperatures increase, as excessive heat represents the main risk for the preservation of the plants," reports Francesca Lonigro, the company's sales manager.

A complex year is expected in terms of volumes. "The territorial layout suggests a lower product availability than in previous years, and it is assumed that the shortage will become more evident later in the season," continues Lonigro.

The company's flagship product is the Utrillo variety, the characteristics of which determine both the competitive advantage and some commercial challenges in the relationship with big retailers. "The tendency to judge the product solely on the size of the 'pea' (the internal seed, ed.) penalises the Utrillo variety compared to competitors, which have larger seeds but potentially lower organoleptic qualities. The Apulian product cannot be compared to other varieties based on size alone, as Utrillo is all about flavour and freshness."

© Lonigro Group

A rebranding concerning the consumption of fresh peas is underway. "We promote the product in 450 g baskets that preserve its crunchiness and natural sweetness, so that it can be eaten raw as a snack. The packaging explicitly invites immediate tasting, overcoming the idea of peas as a product that must be cooked. We also highlight the high nutritional value of the product thanks to the presence of vegetable protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals."

Fresh peas are in great demand in Italy and are gaining ground as a 'niche product' abroad, especially in Northern Europe. Lonigro also recalls "A custom that emerged when a Danish buyer came to visit us at the company, i.e., the consumption of the pod itself. After removing the whitish membrane, the pod is edible, crispy, and with a unique natural flavour."

"The current product shortage is keeping the interest and commercial value of pea sales high. New consumers are looking for fresh, healthy, and ready-to-use products, preferring pre-weighed packages (punnets) for reasons of time and convenience," concludes Francesca Lonigro.

For more information:

Lonigro Group Srl

Via delle Province, 11 - Zone P.I.P.

70016 Noicattaro (BA) - Italy

www.lonigrofruit.com