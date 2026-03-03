Brazilian dragon fruit output rises to 6,000 tons as Amazon gains share

Dragon fruit production in Brazil has expanded in recent years and is emerging as an alternative crop in the Amazon region. Native to the Americas and widely produced in Southeast Asia, pitaya is gaining ground in Brazilian fruit farming as demand increases, including for export markets.

According to data from Abrafrutas and IBGE, production increased from 1,500 tons in 2017 to more than 6,000 tons in 2023. Cultivation remains concentrated in the Southeast and South regions, accounting for 80 per cent of national output. Pará represents around 10 per cent of production, and development projects are underway in municipalities in Amazonas.

In Manaus, the Municipal Secretariat of Agriculture, Supply, Central Market, and Informal Commerce distributed approximately 30,000 seedlings. Beneficiaries include Copasa-Agro, a cooperative of family farmers located in the Terumã-Mirim settlement. Cooperative member Daniel Mendonça Sampaio planted 2,000 pitaya plants on 0.5 hectares. "The warm climate favors harvesting almost year-round, but the peak period is from January to May," he explains.

On a total area of three hectares, Sampaio also cultivates peppers, okra, and cucumbers. Pitaya production reaches approximately 2 tons per year. Part of the volume is sold to the Manaus city hall for school meals, while the remainder is marketed at fairs and local markets. The average price to the final consumer ranges from R$7 to R$15 per fruit, equivalent to approximately US$1.40 to US$3.00, depending on the season.

Pitaya is part of the Cactaceae family and is the fruit of a climbing cactus adapted to hot climates. Despite its expansion in the Northern Region, growers report agronomic challenges, including pitaya canker. "If we don't take care of it, it's a 100% loss. We are controlling it with chemical and biological products," Sampaio says.

National output of 6,000 tons per year remains modest compared to Vietnam, which produces more than 600,000 tons annually, as well as China with 36,000 tons and Taiwan with 27,000 tons.

Export performance has increased. According to Comex Stat data compiled by Abrafrutas, Brazilian pitaya export value grew from approximately US$149,900 in 2020 to US$1.7 million in 2022. The European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom are among the main destination markets.

Source: Globo Rural / Abrafrutas