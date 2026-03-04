Indonesia sweetens the deal with durians to boost marriages

Religious affairs offices in Indonesia are introducing promotional campaigns to encourage marriage registration among young people, including the distribution of durians to newly registered couples.

The Religious Affairs Office in North Tapanuli, North Sumatra, recently gained attention through a video offering durians to couples registering their marriages. "January Promo. Get married to get durian, only at KUA Simangumban," read the caption of the video posted on Jan. 14, which attracted millions of views.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that the campaign is part of a broader strategy to support a marriage registration awareness program launched in July last year. The initiative follows a decline in marriages over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2024, the number of marriages fell from 2.1 million to 1.47 million. Data from the Central Statistics Agency show that fewer than 30 per cent of Indonesians aged 16 to 30 were married as of December.

Officials have raised concerns about the implications for Indonesia's demographic strategy. "If we do not do it right, the demographic bonus will pass, and it never gives leverage for the people's welfare," Indonesia's family planning agency head Hasto Wardoyo told The Straits Times.

Durian is both culturally embedded and economically relevant in Indonesia. The country produced nearly 2 million tons in 2024. Indonesia recently completed its first direct shipment of frozen durians to China, after previously exporting through intermediaries.

In addition to durian promotions, the ministry has supported mass wedding ceremonies to assist couples with limited financial means. In December, 50 couples participated in a ceremony at the Istiqlal Mosque and received dowries, food packages, wedding gifts, and complimentary photo sessions. A further 200 couples took part in similar events in June and September.

"They will stay at a free hotel tonight and get 2 million rupiah (US$118) to start a business," said Nasaruddin Umar, Indonesia's Minister for Religious Affairs, following the September ceremony.

