Last year, Norfolk Healthy Produce (NHP) and All Aussie Farmers announced an exclusive commercial partnership for the distribution of NHP's proprietary bioengineered tomato throughout Australia. The Purple Bliss tomato, which is enriched throughout with anthocyanin pigments that give it its distinctive purple colour, has been developed through bioengineering, starting from work done in the laboratory of Prof. Cathie Martin at the John Innes Institute in the UK.

"If everything goes to plan, Purple Bliss tomatoes will be in Victorian fruit shops in Spring," said Travis Murphy, managing director at All Aussie Farmers.

All Aussie Farmers have partnered with grower Clearview Valley in Buaraba, QLD, and they are currently in discussions with another Victorian grower. "We have received interest from growers across all states and are currently determining who is best suited to grow for the brand. All of the Purple Bliss tomatoes will be grown in greenhouses or polytunnels to ensure consistent, premium quality."

All Aussie Farmers will be the exclusive sellers and distributors for Purple Bliss tomatoes.

"The launch will begin in Victoria via our own floor, serving the "best of the best" fruit shops. We know from experience that these retailers will work with us to elevate the Purple Bliss profile. These tomatoes are the Rolls-Royce of the tomato world, and if you want to buy a Rolls-Royce, you go to a Rolls-Royce dealer. Our Victorian fruit shops are the "Rolls-Royce" dealers of the produce world. As supply increases, we will expand into Brisbane and Sydney."

There is no fruit available at the moment because All Aussie Farmers are still waiting for the first seed, but once they are fully operational, Travis expects to see three to five tonnes of Purple Bliss tomatoes per week initially. Then, when more seed is available in year two, he anticipates significant growth, which will continue in subsequent years.

"These tomatoes are around the size of cherry tomatoes, but what sets them apart is their sweet taste and juiciness. They can be eaten as they are or used to add a vibrant colour to salads. The taste is amazing, even as someone who isn't typically a "tomato eater," I found them so sweet and juicy that they converted me to a purple tomato fan!"

The Purple Bliss tomatoes will be only the second GM food to be grown and possibly the first to be sold as a whole food in Australia. The GM banana was approved in 2024, but is not yet available for sale.

When asked how consumers would react to the first GM fresh product on the shelves, Travis said the consumers are excited to see something truly innovative and new hitting the shelves.

