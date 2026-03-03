Pocfarmer to invest US$10 million in Kern County carrot operations

Pocfarmer, a global agricultural finance and industry solutions provider, announced that it has entered into partnerships with multiple carrot-growing operations in Kern County, California. As part of the collaboration, Pocfarmer will invest USD 10 million to support the local carrot industry value chain.

© POC Farmer

Located in California's Central Valley, Kern County is recognized as a large carrot production region. With established farming infrastructure, growing conditions, and a processing and export ecosystem, the region is part of the global carrot supply chain.

Through this partnership, Pocfarmer will provide support across the value chain, including project financing, agricultural management technologies, processing coordination, logistics coordination, and market channel expansion. The investment is intended to address production efficiency, quality consistency, supply chain stability, and international market access for local growers.

© POC Farmer

Founded in 2019, Pocfarmer operates across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia as an agricultural finance and industry solutions provider. The company provides value chain services, including financing support, agricultural management technologies, processing coordination, logistics services, and sales channel development. By integrating upstream and downstream resources, Pocfarmer provides solutions to agricultural enterprises and producers.

© POC Farmer

Pocfarmer's management stated that the investment reflects the company's commitment to partnering with agricultural regions and supporting industry development. The collaboration is expected to reinforce Kern County's position in carrot production and contribute to economic activity within the local agricultural sector.

For more information:

Jessica Smith

Pocfarmer

Tel: +1 305 464 4903

Email: [email protected]

www.pocfarmer.com