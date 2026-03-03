Building consumption of longan–and Vietnamese produce

Longan fruit is taking a page from the blueberry industry. "We're going to roll out a new variety of longan, our jumbo longan, this summer just like the blueberry industry did with regular and jumbo blueberries," says Amy Nguyen of Dragonberry Produce Inc.

L: a look at the jumbo longan, which the company plans to roll out this summer; R: Nguyen says there are growth opportunities in the longan sector.

This comes amidst an effort to build the consumption of this exotic fruit that the company brings in from Vietnam year-round, though there is currently a small gap in supply due to an annual two week shutdown in Asia related to Lunar New Year. That just meant that loadings of longan, which saw greater supply this year, stopped temporarily. "We see that there's a lot of growth opportunities in the longan sector and by controlling the sizing and consistency of the product, we're helping some of our retailers really grow this sector," says Nguyen.

To also help the growth of consumption on longan is teaching consumers about the fruit–how to open it, eat it and more. "As a marketer, you can't assume that people know how to eat the fruit. We try to be very detail oriented and thoughtful about our packaging to include this information," says Nguyen.

The Vietnam brand

It's Nguyen's belief in growing the consumption of products like longan from Vietnam that also helped her earn an honor recently. She was invited to address Vietnam's General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-level delegation during their visit to Washington D.C. for the Peace Conference and it was there where she shared her vision for the future of Vietnamese agriculture, shifting the focus from sheer export volume to the establishment of a world-class, premium brand. "The future of Vietnamese agriculture is not only about volume—it is about brand. A brand built on discipline, sustainability, integrity, and the enduring spirit of our people," she said in her speech.

Nguyen also shared with the group business developments within the U.S.- Vietnam agricultural supply chain, the first of which includes the company's support of the Hanoi Irradiation Center. This facility has been approved and green-lit for the final phase of inspections by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (APHIS) and marks a key step in expanding export access and strengthening the irradiation capacity specifically for not only longans but lychees as well.

© Dragonberry ProduceNguyen recently shared her vision for the future of Vietnamese agriculture with Vietnam's General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-level delegation during their visit to Washington D.C. for the Peace Conference.

Nguyen also announced that the company has officially received approval to operate directly in Vietnam. "If we work together with unity and long-term commitment, Vietnam will not only export fruit—we will export excellence to the world," she said. "Agriculture is more than crops. It represents dignity for farmers, prosperity for families. It is national pride carried across oceans."

