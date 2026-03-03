"We foresee a sharp drop in broccoli and cauliflower supply from week 12 to 14"

The heavy and constant rains recorded in the Spanish Region of Murcia between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 caused great difficulties with the broccoli and cauliflower planting in important production areas. As a result, a significant gap in the supply of these products is expected from week 12 onwards; a situation that could last for around three weeks.

"We are expecting a sharp drop in the broccoli and cauliflower supply from week 12 to week 14," says Nacho Doménech, Managing Director of the Murcian company Agromark. "We have been warning our clients for weeks now, because this is a period in which the European demand is mostly covered with Spanish products grown mostly in Murcia. The Italian production is nowhere as present."

"Due to the mismatch in the transplanting periods for these crops, there will also be oversupply from mid-April onwards," he says.

The fall-winter season has been challenging so far because of the unstable weather. "In the last two weeks, we have had good weather, with warmer temperatures during the day and cooler temperatures at night, and this has given a boost to broccoli and cauliflower growth. However, more rain is expected this week, and there's also the threat of storms," says Doménech.

"On a commercial level, it has also been a difficult season so far, with very low cauliflower prices due to greater pressure from French and British supply in key periods. In the last month and a half, broccoli prices have also suffered," says Doménech. "In the case of kale, there is strong demand and high prices, as not a lot has been planted."

The brassica sector is now awaiting the exceptional authorization for the use of treatments to combat pests such as whitefly and aphids, which will affect crops from spring onwards. "There is a lot of uncertainty as to whether we'll obtain the necessary authorizations to combat these pests. This is one of the sector's biggest concerns at the moment," says Nacho Doménech.

