Bimi Baby broccoli expands program through strategic partnership

Bimi® Baby Broccoli announced a strategic partnership with Cal-Organic Farms, significantly expanding organic production capacity and North American distribution for the Bimi Baby Broccoli program. The agreement brings the organic grower into Sakata's licensed network, supporting growing demand for premium specialty vegetables across retail and foodservice channels.

As a division of Grimmway Produce Group, Cal-Organic Farms adds scale, geographic reach, and year-round production expertise to the Bimi program. The partnership enhances supply chain continuity at a time when retailers are increasingly prioritizing dependable organic programs and differentiated value-added vegetables to drive category growth.

"Cal-Organic Farms is an established leader in organic vegetable production, and their operational strength makes them an ideal partner for the continued expansion of the Bimi brand," said Julie McElhaney, Bimi food chain manager. "This collaboration positions us to meet rapidly growing demand with consistent quality, improved performance, and dependable supply."

© Sakata Seed America Inc.

Bimi, which has a sweet flavor profile and tender stems, continues to gain momentum following its U.S. brand launch last year. Retailers and consumers are seeing Bimi as a versatile, nutrient-dense, premium vegetable in cook-ready format.

"Retailers are looking for consistent, premium organic offerings that differentiate their vegetable sets," said Bob Borda, SVP sales-organic vegetable category, Grimmway Produce Group. "We're excited for this partnership and the ability to deliver a high-quality, dependable program that drives value across the supply chain and brings a great experience to consumers."

Under the expanded program, Cal-Organic Farms will produce organic Bimi in both branded retail-ready bags and traditional bunch formats. This strengthened supply network improves merchandising options and ensures consistent quality across North America. Targeted marketing, shopper engagement, and digital awareness initiatives will further support the program by building brand recognition and driving stronger retail velocity.

Bimi is a premium vegetable offering that is a year-round organic solution for retailers and foodservice operators throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information:

Julie McElhaney

Sakata Seed America, Inc.

[email protected]

www.sakata.com