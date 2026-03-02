Hass Avocado board opens 2026 board nominations

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) opened its 2026 Board nomination period, inviting eligible Hass avocado producers and importers to help guide the future of the U.S. avocado industry. Now, through March 27, 2026, qualified individuals may nominate themselves or others for 10 open Board seats, each for three years.

Serving on the HAB provides producers and importers with the opportunity to support the organization's mission to strengthen the global avocado industry and its stakeholders in their collective efforts toward market expansion in the U.S. through key strategic priorities: nutrition research and marketing, sustainability, industry engagement, and business support tools and information.

"Board members play an essential role in helping equip the entire avocado industry for long-term success," said Gwen Jackimek, chairperson of the Hass Avocado Board. "We encourage Hass avocado producers and importers who are interested in contributing to positive progress across the supply chain to consider serving."

© Hass Avocado Board

Following the nomination period, voting among producers and importers will take place. Eligible producers and importers must register online by April 17, 2026, to receive a ballot by email on April 27, 2026.

Nominees receiving the highest number of votes will be submitted to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who appoints members and alternates to the Hass Avocado Board. Appointed members will begin their terms on November 1, 2026, serving through October 31, 2029, and will be formally seated, along with the alternates, during the December 2026 Board meeting.

Key dates in the nomination process include:

March 27, 2026: Deadline to submit nominations.

April 27, 2026: Ballots are sent out to all registered/eligible producer and importer voters.

May 26, 2026: Deadline to submit votes to an independent accounting firm.

For the full nomination schedule and additional details, click here.

