Early finish for carrots in Kern County

The demand for carrots is currently very strong. "Most of the supply chains are actively looking for carrots due to shortages. This has kept the demand strong for the last four to six weeks," says Rob Giragosian with Kern Ridge Growers, LLC. The company supplies whole conventional carrots, whole organic carrots, and cut and peeled conventional and organic carrots.

L-R: MJ Morin, Doug Stewart, and Rob Giragosian of Kern Ridge Growers, LLC.

Indeed, the supply of carrots is tight, particularly on organic product. "We are hearing that all regions are having issues, some more than others," says Giragosian. "The supply is much tighter this year than last—the historical carrot yields for our region are off by 30 to 40 percent."

Harvesting ahead on carrots

The company's Kern County, California season is wrapping up early due to low yields and the harvesting of carrots faster than anticipated.

In the coming weeks, the company will shift its carrot production to the Imperial Valley where production will stay until late May. After that, the company will transition back to the Bakersfield region for its carrot supply.

