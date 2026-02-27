Demand for Polish cabbages lower than expected

Good weather conditions have helped with a solid start to the Polish winter vegetable season, says Kornelia Lewikowska, purchasing manager for Polish vegetable exporter Green Best: "This year, we have very large supplies of white cabbage on the Polish domestic market. The weather helped out with a good yield, as there was sufficient spring rainfall, which ensured a good start and a solid harvest. The following summer wasn't dry, which in turn contributed to the good harvests as well."

© Green Best

According to Lewikowska, demand has not been as high as the Polish produce trader thought it would be. "The demand for fresh cabbage in Poland in the 2025 season was weaker than was expected in the forecast; despite the increased supply, domestic consumption did not keep up with the higher availability of the produce. However, we don't just supply the domestic market; our main cabbage export markets are Slovakia and Hungary, for example. Looking at the exports, we can see clearly that both white and red cabbages dominate compared to other varieties."

With demand being low as it was, oversupply turned out to be a real issue this season, Lewikowska explains: "For our company, the goal was to maintain continuous shipments to our clients during the winter season. Thankfully, with hard work and careful planning, we managed to achieve these goals. Not without any form of challenges, though, as we did encounter the issue of oversupply. This has caused some of the growers to store their produce, or in extreme cases, even destroy the crops they had left."

"Overall, it's been somewhat of a quiet season. The winter vegetable season will end with the arrival of the spring harvest, which is expected to happen around May," Lewikowska concludes.

