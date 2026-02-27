Fourth year of California avocado volume above 300 million lbs. anticipated

The California avocado crop harvest has begun, with the volume to date just a small percent of the forecast. In all, the California Avocado Commission is forecasting 330 million pounds for the 2026 season, which is similar to last year. It is also the fourth consecutive year with volume above 300 million pounds.

"This season is expected to kick off in March with harvest volumes steadily increasing until promotable volumes are reached mid to late March. The peak season will continue into August," says Ken Melban, California Avocado Commission president, who notes that scheduling for the start and end of harvest varies year to year thanks to factors such as weather, market conditions, labor and more. "Each season California growers carefully nurture their crop and work to pick their locally grown fruit at its peak, so timing does change every season accordingly."

As for harvesting, in California, it follows the sun and starts in the southern growing areas and moves north as temperatures rise. "That said, the situation may vary by grower, with some northern growers harvesting earlier and some southern growers picking later. Since avocados do not begin to ripen until they are picked, growers can "store" mature avocados on their trees as needed for best agricultural practices and market conditions," he says.

© California Avocado Commission

California's growing conditions

This season, California has seen good rain in the avocado growing regions, which helps with both fruit sizing and tree health. Growers also welcomed the fact that the rain didn't come all at once, with days between rainstorms for the trees to soak up the moisture.

As for demand, it's expected to be good and Melban says loyal customers are already awaiting promotable volumes of avocados from California so they can begin their seasonal transition. "We also know consumer demand is strong for our premium quality fruit too," he says.

Meanwhile, the overall avocado category in the U.S. continues to grow, with it exceeding 3 billion total pounds of fruit in 2025. "Avocados continue to increase in popularity among consumers and California avocados play a very important role within the category by providing sustainably farmed, locally grown fruit that consumers can enjoy within a few days of being harvested," says Melban.

This is good news given California avocado growers also continue to face the same challenges many of their fellow growers do across the country, including high input costs, water availability, labor shortages and the threats of invasive pests. "In addition, last year and this year there has been an influx of imported volume coinciding with the California season that has put a lot of pressure on pricing," adds Melban.

Lori Small

California Avocado Commission

Tel: +1 (626) 318-9093

[email protected]

www.californiaavocado.com