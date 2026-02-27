Panama exports 54,000 pounds of pineapple to Canada

Panama will export a container with 54,000 pounds of fresh pineapple to Quebec this week through the "Training and Export Accompaniment to Canada" program, part of the Panama-Canada Free Trade Agreement's cooperation mechanism.

While Panama already exports to that market, this operation is the first direct commercial result from the program, which concluded on Tuesday with the presentation of certificates to officials and representatives of the participating companies.

Kimberly Rudas, owner of Industria 4.0 Panamá, S.A., announced the shipment during the program's closing ceremony, where she represented the 11 beneficiary entrepreneurs. Her business was among those selected after a rigorous process and received specialized technical support to strengthen its strategy for entering the Canadian market.

The shipment consists of uncrowned green fruit intended for processing in Canada. The aim is to consolidate a weekly container, with plans to increase to two, which would lead to higher production and stronger connections with small local producers.

The program, promoted by the Ministry of Trade and Industries with technical and financial support from the Government of Canada, provided specialized training for 15 officials from the MICI, the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA), and the Aquatic Resources Authority of Panama (ARAP), along with personalized advice to women-led companies in sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, and seafood.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Astrid Ábrego emphasized that the initiative was a results-focused strategic effort. "This has been more than just a training program; it's a structured intervention aimed at enhancing capabilities and equipping our institutions and companies with tangible tools to compete in the demanding, high-value Canadian market," she stated.

Canadian Ambassador to Panama, Patricia Atkinson, highlighted that the project is an integral part of fully implementing the FTA, noting that bilateral trade has increased over 500% since the FTA began in 2013. She added, "There is still significant potential to diversify and enhance this trade relationship further."

One of the program's pillars was the training of human capital within the state. The trained officials will now assume the role of technical advisors and trainers of trainers, with a commitment to replicate the knowledge acquired throughout the country.

International firm Globally Cool provided technical support for the project. The initiative included three specialized market studies on exporting sauces, fruits, and fresh fish to Canada, which were shared with local business associations and academic institutions to enhance their reach.

This shipment demonstrates how the cooperation mechanisms outlined in international trade agreements can yield tangible benefits, including business growth, agricultural employment, and higher foreign exchange earnings for Panama.

