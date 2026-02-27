Chile expects to export 170,000 tons of kiwifruit this season

Carlos Cruzat, president of the Kiwi Committee (CdK), has presented the strategic guidelines for 2026 to exporters and producers, together with a road map focused on raising quality and increasing national production between the next five and ten years.

For the 2026 season, prospects point to exports reaching around 170,000 tons, which would entail a growth of between 16% and 20% compared to the previous cycle. According to Cruzat, this increase will make it necessary to deliver fruit in line with market demands and to reinforce promotional activities in priority destinations, such as India, the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

One of the central themes of the presentation was the update of the Maturity Assurance Program, which is raising the harvesting standards for Chilean fruit above international requirements, aiming to ensure a better consumption experience.

Thus, the fruit must reach the sorting facilities with at least 6.2 °Brix and 16% dry matter. Temporary exceptions can be made for warm areas such as Valparaíso, where the minimum will be set at 5.5 °Brix and 15.5% dry matter, while in cold areas, a minimum of 6.5 °Brix will be required.

The Committee will also reinforce technical support through tools such as KiwiTech, orchard monitoring, and technical seminars, and is making progress towards the opening of markets such as India and Israel.

Iván Marambio, President of Frutas de Chile macro, who offered a macro view of the industry, insisted on the fact that growth must be accompanied by substantial improvements in quality and competitiveness.

From a more technical perspective, Raimundo Cuevas, representative of Abud & Cía, presented some 2025-26 monitoring data. This showed that, on average, 46 fruits are produced per square meter; a higher figure than in previous campaigns. Also, 91.04% of the production is classified as exportable, while the productive potential could reach 55 t/ha under optimum conditions.

Cuevas emphasized the need to reinforce controls against pathogens such as Botrytis spp. and PsA, as well as the importance of technologies such as assisted pollination and waterstain management to ensure premium standards.

Jessica Rodríguez, of Trio Kimün, focused on the balance between harvest maturity and storage capacity. She stressed that reaching high levels of dry matter early is key to guaranteeing flavor and ensuring the product is accepted at the destination. She also warned about the impact of ethylene on the loss of firmness and the need to monitor soluble solids and firmness from harvest to marketing.

Among the pending challenges, she mentioned the strengthening of controls within the framework of the Systems Approach programs. She also urged the incorporation of technologies such as MCP and controlled atmosphere, as well as going the extra mile in cold chain management to prevent rotting and mechanical damage.

Source: frutasdechile.cl