Updated avocado ripeness scanner launched with higher accuracy

OneThird, a data-driven fresh produce technology company, announces a new version of its Avocado Scanner. This version reports an accuracy level of approximately 90% and includes Dual LED technology as well as an updated result screen. These additions are intended to change how the scanner functions for shoppers and retailers. The Avocado Scanner, developed by OneThird, is installed in more than 350 stores worldwide, ranging from Chile to Finland and from the Emirates to New Zealand.

© OneThird

"The Avocado Scanner has already been implemented in retail locations across the globe. The scanner helps shoppers choose avocados based on ripeness and provides data for retailers. With the Avocado Scanner, retailers aim to improve customer satisfaction, reduce waste, and influence avocado sales. This new version is intended to make the technology more consistent and easier to operate," says René Clerc, Business Unit Manager Avocado Scanner at OneThird.

Dual LED technology

With the Avocado Scanner, OneThird addresses the issue of determining avocado ripeness by touch. Through the addition of Dual LED, the scanner now performs two measurements in rapid succession, executing a dual scan within a millisecond. Each scan captures the avocado at a different point, measuring two distinct locations on the fruit simultaneously. This process is designed to support more consistent ripeness assessments.

Updated result screen

The new result screen was developed based on consumer and retailer feedback. It introduces a ripeness thermometer that shows where the avocado falls within or between ripeness categories. This is intended to provide additional information for fruit that sits between two ripeness stages. The updated screen has been deployed to all Avocado Scanners currently in operation.

Worldwide availability

Retailers in more than 25 countries have installed the Avocado Scanner, including major retail chains. The updated version builds on existing deployments already operating globally.

© OneThirdFor more information:

René Clerc

OneThird

Tel: +31 6502 50060

Email: [email protected]

www.onethird.io