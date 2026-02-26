The Lebanese avocado industry appears to be recovering and regaining market confidence after difficult seasons when wartime conditions hampered exports. Souad Fadel, head of exports and imports at Fadel Trading, provides an update on the season's progress.

The exporter says, "Compared to last season, demand for Lebanese avocados is noticeably stronger and more structured. Buyers are increasingly familiar with Lebanese origin, and confidence in our consistency and quality continues to grow."

Lebanese avocados have been in high demand on European and Arab markets, according to Fadel. She elaborates, "The European market remained very active, particularly in the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain. We also saw steady demand from Gulf countries, where Lebanese avocados maintain a strong reputation for their taste and internal quality. Some markets were slightly slower at the beginning of the season due to overlapping supply from other origins. However, once volumes became more balanced, Lebanese fruit positioned itself well thanks to its reliability and eating performance."

The recovery of Lebanese origin on the international market is accompanied by a shift in buyers' expectations, according to the exporter. She adds, "We have seen this shift clearly, as one of the most established avocado exporters in Lebanon. Importers are no longer looking only at the price tag; they are prioritizing structured programs, quality control, and professional packing standards. This is where we continue to strengthen our position in the market."

If Lebanese exporters have achieved this rapid comeback, they owe it to a shortage of avocados on the international market. For their part, exporters were prepared with improved control of logistics, the cause of wartime poor performance. Fadel explains, "Logistics have been more manageable compared to previous seasons. While regional conditions always require careful planning, shipments this year have moved with better predictability and coordination.

Most of our volumes were shipped by sea under structured weekly programs, while air freight was used only for specific commercial needs. Freight costs have stabilized compared to previous seasons, although they remain higher than historical averages. Beyond freight, logistics for us also mean maintaining strict cold chain management, ensuring proper handling from packing to arrival. Protecting overall fruit performance in destination markets remains our top priority," she continues.

Price-wise, the 2025/2026 season proved rewarding according to Fadel: "Prices this season have generally been firmer than last year, particularly for fruit harvested at proper maturity levels. Buyers are increasingly attentive to internal quality and consistency rather than focusing only on external appearance. Well-graded Lebanese fruit has maintained stable price levels thanks to its dry matter, oil content, and reliable packing standards.

The Lebanese avocado export campaign runs until April. "At Fadel Trading, our focus remains on building long-term programs with importers rather than reacting to short-term market movements. This structured approach supports growers locally while ensuring consistency for our international partners," Fadel concludes.

