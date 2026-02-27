Australian avocado exports show 85% price gap

The Australian avocado industry has established year-round export capability across multiple international markets. This has involved regulatory processes, relationship building, and commercial investment.

Fresh produce marketing company The Avolution is calling on the industry to apply the same focus to destination performance, what export markets return per kilogram, as it does to market access.

According to available data, in 2023 Australian avocado exports increased by 55% year on year, while average FOB export prices declined by 9% to AUD $4.59/kg. The following year, export volumes were broadly flat and average prices rose by 13% to AUD $5.18/kg.

Destination-level data shows that in 2024–25, the spread between the highest and lowest-returning export markets for Australian avocados exceeded 85% on a per-kilogram basis.

"The industry has done exceptional work building access over the past decade. The next phase of maturity is measuring success by what those markets return — not just how many weeks of the year we can supply them, or how many destinations appear on the list, said Antony Allen."

The Avolution notes increasing global supply. Mexican avocado exports are forecast to surpass 1.5 million metric tonnes in 2026. Colombia is on track to become the world's third-largest exporter. Peru is approaching 650,000 metric tonnes. Rabobank has flagged price pressure linked to volume growth outpacing demand creation.

"Market access tells you where you're selling. Destination performance tells you whether it's working. The industry needs to be measuring both," said Allen.

For more information:

The Avolution

