Tomatoes see price increases, strawberries decline across U.S. markets

Movement patterns across key fruit and vegetable categories remain mixed, with several items experiencing price adjustments amid variable supply conditions at U.S. crossings and ports of entry.

Asparagus

Volumes from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, are expected to increase. Trading is slow, and prices have eased. Large bunched 11-pound cartons are mostly at €24.64 to €26.49, while standard sizes range from €22.79 to €24.64. Extra services are included.

© USDA

Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decrease slightly. Trading is moderate. Prices for 48s are higher, while other sizes are generally unchanged. Two-layer Hass cartons show 32–40s mostly at €22.33 to €25.09, 48s at €23.25 to €26.02, 60s at €21.41 to €23.25, 70s at €20.49 to €21.41, and 84s at €18.64 to €20.49. Organic 48–60s are mostly at €31.56 to €33.41, and 70s at €29.72 to €34.33. Extra services are included.

Blueberry

Imports from Peru, primarily via vessel through Miami, Philadelphia, and New York, are expected to decline seasonally. Trading is fairly active, and prices are generally unchanged. Flats of 12 1-pint cups are mostly at €27.60, with organic lots ranging widely from €27.60 to €34.99. Quality is generally good, and most shipments are from prior commitments.

© USDA

Cucumber

Shipments from Nogales, Arizona, are expected to increase, while Texas crossings decline. Trading is moderate overall. In Nogales, medium 1 1/9-bushel cartons are mostly at €19.29, with fair quality at €13.75 to €15.59 and ordinary quality at €11.91. Large sizes are at €19.29. Texas prices are similar, ranging between €18.37 and €19.29 for mediums.

Green bell pepper

Supplies from Nogales are light and tightly held. Movement is expected to decline slightly. Trading is active, and prices have moved sharply higher. Extra-large cartons are at €28.50 to €30.34, large at €26.66 to €28.50, and medium at €22.99 to €24.83. Florida production remains steady with slightly firmer prices. Quality is variable, and crop maturity continues to reflect earlier cold weather.

© USDA

Strawberry

Markets are under pressure. Mexican shipments through Texas are steady, but trading remains very slow, and prices have dropped significantly. Flats of 8 1-pound containers range widely from €3.68 to €9.20 for conventional and €11.04 to €16.56 for organic. Similar weak conditions are reported in California districts, including Oxnard and Santa Maria, with medium fruit largely between €7.36 and €11.04. Quality is generally good.

Tomato

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline. Trading has strengthened late in the week, with prices rising sharply. Vine Ripe cartons show 4x4–4x5 sizes mostly at €22.99 to €24.83, while loose 25-pound cartons are at €24.83 to €26.66. Nogales reports light supplies and active late trading, with similar higher price levels. Quality is generally good in Texas, but more variable in Arizona.

© USDA

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov