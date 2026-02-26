New avocado distribution and ripening center opens in North Carolina

Westfalia Fruit has opened its newest fresh distribution and ripening center (FDC) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The strategic expansion, developed in partnership with Foster USA, strengthens Westfalia Fruit's presence along the Eastern seaboard while enhancing access to ripe-and-ready avocado programs across the mid-Atlantic region.

The new Winston-Salem FDC features the company's state-of-art avocado ripening rooms equipped with advanced, digitally controlled technology to deliver consistent, customer-specific ripeness. The facility also includes sophisticated storage and packing capabilities, designed to reinforce the company's forward-distribution model and ensure faster, fresher deliveries to retail and foodservice customers.

With avocado consumption continuing to grow across the mid-Atlantic, the company's expansion directly addresses evolving customer needs for speed to market, quality fruit, and supply chain efficiency. Strategically located near major mid-Atlantic transport corridors, the Winston-Salem facility enables shorter transit times, reduced carbon footprint, and improved freshness for customers throughout the region.

"Our partnership with Foster USA allows us to meet customers where they are," said Raina Nelson, president of Westfalia Fruit North America. "The mid-Atlantic is one of the fastest growing produce markets in the U.S., and this new facility positions our avocado expertise closer to customers — enhancing consistency, service levels, and overall performance."

Based in Winston Salem, North Carolina, Foster USA is a fresh-food full-service logistics company serving the mid-Atlantic for over 120 years. The company recently expanded into Winston Salem with a 170,000-square-foot facility on Lowery Street, which includes advanced cold storage, ripening, packaging, and fresh-cut capabilities — supported by its vertically integrated Foster360 supply chain system.

"We are proud to partner with Westfalia Fruit on this exciting expansion," said Scott Bland, CEO and owner of Foster USA. "Together, we're improving access to ripe-and-ready avocados for mid-Atlantic customers while setting a new standard for produce distribution and supply chain innovation in the region."

Beyond distribution, the Winston-Salem facility will also serve as a hub for ripening education and customer collaboration, hosting programs that promote category growth, tailored retailer promotions, and best-in-class ripening practices.

