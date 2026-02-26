The Netherlands remains the main destination for Colombian Hass avocados

Colombia has strengthened its position in the global Hass avocado market. Over the past five years, the Netherlands has been the primary destination for Colombian Hass avocados. Between 2020 and 2025, exports to the Netherlands grew significantly from US$36.7 million to US$134.2 million, marking a 265% increase, according to sector data.

Growth has not been entirely linear: after a strong rebound in 2021, shipments to the Netherlands dropped by 27% in 2022. Despite this, the Netherlands has remained the top importer of Colombian Hass avocados. Since 2023, sales have resumed a steady growth path. Currently, 32% of Hass avocado shipments go to this country, followed by the United States with about 30%, then Spain (7.23%) and the United Kingdom (7.01%), indicating increasing market diversification.

Production is led by the Antioquia department, which accounts for 48% of exports, followed by Risaralda at 26% and Valle del Cauca at 12%. Collectively, these regions account for most of the country's export supply.

Beyond trade, the Netherlands has positioned itself as a strategic partner in technology transfer for the sector. Jan Willem van Bokhoven, executive director of the Colombian-Dutch Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the CombiTrack Sustainable Agrifood Systems program has played a crucial role in linking Colombian and Dutch companies, enhancing avocado competitiveness in cultivation, harvesting, and post-harvest processes.

The program, promoted by the Dutch government, aims to incorporate innovative technological solutions to improve the productivity and quality of Colombian Hass avocados.

Today, Colombia exports Hass avocados to more than 50 countries, establishing this fruit as one of the country's key agricultural products. Its international growth creates rural jobs and attracts investment to the countryside, reinforcing Colombia's position as a competitive player in the global fruit market.

Source: agronegocios.co