Greenhouse cucumber production declines as costs rise and imports grow in Poland

Greenhouse cucumber production in Poland continues to decline amid rising labour and energy costs. According to the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics (IERiGŻ-PIB), output fell to 292,000 tonnes in 2025, compared with 306,000 tonnes in 2024, 317,000 tonnes in 2023, and 328,000 tonnes in 2022. The cultivated area decreased to 716 hectares in 2025, down from 771 hectares in 2022.

The largest greenhouse cucumber area is located in the Wielkopolskie region near Kalisz, followed by Mazowieckie, Małopolskie, Łódzkie, and Świętokrzyskie regions.

Average producer prices in 2025 reached PLN 4.37/kg (approx. €1.01), compared with PLN 4.00/kg (€0.92) in 2024. In 2023 and 2022, prices were PLN 4.49/kg (€1.04) and PLN 4.59/kg (€1.06), respectively. Current price levels are reported as insufficient to offset higher heating and lighting costs during winter production.

Exports remain limited. In 2025, total cucumber exports (greenhouse and tunnel) reached 22,000 tonnes valued at €29 million. Imports totalled 107,000 tonnes worth €128 million. Key import origins during March–April include Spain, Greece, Turkey, and Ukraine. Imports from Russia are also reported on the market.

At the start of the 2026 season, wholesale prices increased by 43% year-on-year due to limited domestic supply and reduced Mediterranean imports following a dark, cool, and humid winter. In January, domestic greenhouse cucumbers were scarce as some growers suspended production due to energy costs. Current wholesale prices for Polish cucumbers range from PLN 14–16/kg (€3.23–3.69), down from around PLN 21/kg (€4.85). Imported cucumbers are offered at about PLN 13/kg (€3.00).

Average cucumber consumption per person in Poland reached 5.16 kg in 2024, compared with 5.04 kg in 2023 and 4.92 kg in 2022, below the nearly 6 kg recorded in 2018–2019.

