Insufficient rainfall delays Kenya's Hass season, cuts volumes

The Kenyan Hass avocado season is behind schedule this year due to adverse weather conditions. "Exports will not really start until mid-March, and even then, volumes will be limited. Peak volumes will not come until later in the season, around June," says Elmiqdad Hassan Nandwa, CEO of Fawakih.

"This late start is due to climate change and insufficient and irregular rainfall this season, given that avocados in Kenya are largely rain-fed," Elmiqdad continues.

The adverse climate has also resulted in smaller fruit sizes, according to the grower. He adds, "We are seeing that the majority of fruit is available in sizes 22 and 24, with much less 16, 18, and 20 than last season."

The green skin avocado export season has already begun. "We have encountered the same problems, from a delayed start to the season to small sizes and reduced volumes. Nevertheless, we are seeing good demand for green skin varieties. The majority of shipments so far have been by air, and very few by sea."

Developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region require close attention. The instability of the sea route connecting Kenyan exporters to their European markets is causing anxiety among exporters. Elmiqdad says, "Transport is very expensive. The cost of shipping by sea to the Netherlands is currently €9,800 per container, and we don't know how the situation will develop in the coming weeks."

For more information :

Elmiqdad Hassan Nandwa

Fawakih

Tel : +254 729 226831

Email: [email protected]

www.fawakihimportandexport.co.ke