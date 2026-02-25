Akorn Technology readies for expansion in Africa and South Asia

Akorn Technology, innovator in all-natural coatings and postharvest treatments for fresh fruits and vegetables, is expanding across the Global South with the launch of a new venture in the UAE, following the company's recent win of the UAE FoodTech Challenge.

Chosen from an initial 1,215 submissions from some 113 countries, Akorn was able to demonstrate that its 100% natural post-harvest treatments dramatically reduce supply chain losses across a broad range of fruits and vegetables, creating economic value throughout the supply chain while sustaining Akorn's own profitable growth.

Significantly, the win is accompanied by substantial financial and technological support to develop and scale solutions through the UAE's world-class innovation ecosystem. Akorn's new venture in the Emirates will be focused on turning locally-generated agricultural and other food waste streams into value, and bringing advanced all-natural post-harvest solutions to the Global South – reducing losses, extending freshness, and strengthening food security.

Anthony Zografos, Ph.D, Akorn's Founder and CEO, said: "What sets Akorn apart is simple: we're not another synthetic coating or chemical fungicide. Our solutions are made from 100 percent natural, food-grade materials — many sourced from upcycled agricultural byproducts — yet they deliver broad, multi-functional protection across the entire post-harvest chain, as well as superior results compared to existing options.

"We offer both storage coatings that protect quality during long transit and cold storage, and market coatings that preserve appearance and freshness at retail. From controlling fungal decay in citrus, stone fruit and mangos, to reducing superficial scald in apples and pears, to stabilizing highly perishable crops like avocados, a single adaptable platform replaces multiple chemistries.

"For partners, that means fewer inputs, fewer regulatory hurdles, and a cost-effective, clean-label way to extend shelf life and reduce waste across diverse commodities. We see this as a new category of natural post-harvest protection that complements existing infrastructure while unlocking measurable value throughout the supply chain."

© Akorn

Xander Shapiro and Anthony Zografos, Ph.D. proudly show the award.

Cross-continental validation

Akorn has embraced an open innovation approach, actively collaborating with leading academic institutions located near key growing regions to ensure its solutions are rigorously validated under real-world conditions. Through close collaboration with academic partners such as the University of Florida, UNIVASF, the National Agrarian University – La Molina in Lima, Peru, the Technical University of Crete, and Colorado State University, among others, the company generates region-specific performance data that is scientifically robust and directly relevant to growers.

These independent studies confirm a reduction in spoilage during cold storage and transit by 50 percent for most crops. Shelf life is extended from four days to eight, and mango shelf life from eight days to over 15. Finally, Akorn's newest solution, an all-natural fungicidal coating reduces green and blue mold on citrus by more than 90% with absolutely no chemicals used.

Akorn CCO and Co-Founder, Xander Shapiro, said: "We calculate there's a $5-$10 profit increase per $1 invested in Akorn solutions. Akorn products enhance profitability not only by reducing waste and lowering costs, but also by unlocking access to distant export and premium markets through the consistent delivery of the highest-quality long-lasting produce."

