When efficiency in blueberry harvesting becomes a necessity

The blueberry harvesting sector is experiencing a critical phase, characterized by the increasing difficulty in finding skilled labor and rising operating costs. To maintain competitiveness and ensure production continuity, it is strategic to integrate automated or semi-automated systems with traditional manual harvesting, which is still appreciated for its product quality but is no longer sufficient as the sole working method.

Starberry MD2: Campagnola's solution for modern and efficient harvesting

Campagnola, a company in professional pruning and harvesting equipment, offers the Starberry MD2, a shaker designed specifically for blueberries and other small fruits. The machine achieves operating yields of up to 25–30 kg/hour per operator, ensuring a significant reduction in harvesting times.

© Campagnola

The waste generated during the process, generally between 2% and 10%, varying depending on the cultivar, mainly consists of unripe blueberries, leaves, or inert material. For companies wishing to reduce or eliminate the need for cleaning labor, dedicated post-harvest sorting systems can be integrated.

Sorting, cleaning, and grading: Affordable solutions even for small farms

Agroconsulenze.com offers a range of machines for sorting, cleaning, and grading blueberries, designed to ensure efficient processing and reduce waste. These economical, compact systems are also suitable for small and medium-sized farms wishing to automate the product preparation phase without major investments.

These solutions also allow those who deliver blueberries in bulk to maintain high standards of cleanliness, thus avoiding complaints from collection centers or large-scale retailers that could compromise the product's commercial value.

© Campagnola

In-house packaging: Efficiency and addition to the finished product

For companies interested in managing the packaging phase in-house, Zetapack offers a complete line of machines for weighing and filling punnets.

This allows not only greater quality control but also a more accurate and professional presentation of the product.

Testimonial from the field: the experience of Le Betulle Farm

The experience of Gian Andrea Proh, owner of Le Betulle Farm in Sondrio, confirms the validity of semi-mechanized systems:

"I've been using the Starberry MD2 for three years and am very satisfied with the results. Thanks to the harvesting trolley, I can work in an orderly manner along the rows, and the blueberries fall directly into the bin. With varieties like Duke, I perform the initial manual picking and then use the shaker, while with Cargo and Valor, I can always work with the Starberry MD2. The shaking speed is adjustable based on the vegetative stage, and thanks to the MKR-25.1 sorter, I obtain a clean product, already separated from small-sized fruit and inert material."

"Even during manual harvesting, I use the trolley, reducing time by 50% and improving ergonomics. Integrating these innovative tools required a change in my working method, but the benefits have been evident, and I've introduced them to other nearby farms as well."

Upcoming events: Update on blueberry innovations

The Starberry MD2, the dedicated cart, and the sorter will be presented at thematic meetings on blueberries, during which all the technical solutions for optimizing harvesting will be illustrated:

January 15 – Saluzzo 10:30 am Hotel Griselda

January 21 – Sondrio 10:30 am Fondazione Fojanini

January 28 – Vigasio (VR) 10:30 am Hotel Montemezzi

March 4 – Milan 9:30 am Air Hotel Linate (European Conference on Blueberry Cultivation)

An opportunity for farmers, technicians, and industry professionals to learn more about tools and technologies that can improve profitability and simplify harvest management.

For more information:

Sergio Panini

Tel: +39 366 6314643

[email protected]