Extending shelf-life of blueberries and avocados by storing and shipping under low pressure

Storing fruit under low pressure is one of several technologies to extend the shelf-life as well as shipping capabilities of certain fresh produce items. "The concept is to hold fruit in a vacuum chamber under ultra-low pressure, reducing the amount of oxygen it receives," says Brendon Anthony with RipeLocker. This technology suppresses the decay and simultaneously keeps the flavor and nutrients of the product. About seven years ago, the company started out with extending the shelf-life of blueberries, followed by avocados. More recently, trials with blackberries have started.

Blueberries exported in low pressure storage chambers

Blueberries are still one of RipeLocker's tier 1 crops after years of research and development in combination with commercial trials. Initially, the trials were focused on extending the shelf-life of blueberries in the local markets where they were grown. However, more recently, the company has also started to explore the opportunities for exports. Last year signified the first ever commercial shipment of blueberries under low pressure from Peru to Rotterdam and another shipment on the same route followed this year. Just recently, blueberries were shipped under low pressure from Peru to India. The results have been very favorable with the fruit being in great condition upon arrival and the chambers generating a postharvest life of 60-70 days.

© RipeLocker

Blueberries and avocados for local market in South Africa

Last month, Anthony visited South Africa where blueberries are stored in chambers to extend the season for the local market. Based on historical data, the blueberry market in South Africa is at its lowest point between weeks 47 and 51. However, prices tend to improve from there and last season, they had more than doubled by weeks 6, 7, and 8. "This shows that extending the shelf-life by about six to eight weeks is very beneficial." It's the second year the company is running trials with blueberries for South Africa's local market and hopes are high for a commercial launch next year.

Similar work is being done for avocados in South Africa. It's a newer commodity for RipeLocker as trials started about two years ago. "The local South African market is very strong right now and demand is high," shared Anthony. Between now and January is the time of late season supply and volumes are winding down. Being able to extend the window of supply offers great opportunities for growers and shippers to receive higher prices.

Avocado exports from Peru

In addition to extending the domestic window, this time of year also offers opportunities for exports. Just recently, a container full of chambers with avocados were shipped from Peru to the U.K., a five-week journey. "Again, this was the world's first commercial shipment of avocados under low pressure." Anthony and his team were in attendance when the fruit was loaded on the vessel in Peru and five weeks later, he awaited the vessel upon its arrival in the U.K. "We were excited to see the fruit arriving in perfect condition. However, we were also curious to find out how long it could be stored for upon arrival." Three weeks after arrival, the fruit was still in perfect condition, and it also looked good after four and five weeks of storage in the U.K. However, quality started to taper off after about six to seven weeks. "We are confident avocados will hold up well for 60 to 70 days after harvest, but our goal is to reach a shelf-life of 100 days," Anthony commented.

© RipeLocker

R&D in blackberries

As part of his global R&D tour, Anthony also visited Portugal, where the company is kickstarting a research program with blackberries. "Recently, we had some success with blackberries in Mexico and our now looking to extend the storage capabilities on blackberries in Portugal, where the climate is similar to California." It's still in the early stages, but the goal is to create a more consistent supply.

