Monitoring more than one million citrus trees with the help of AI

Citromax announces a strategic partnership with See Tree to strengthen their precision agriculture model. Through the partnership, 1,134,594 lemon trees are monitored and tracked individually. "This is a very exciting development for us as we are the first citrus grower in Argentina to integrate AI with tree level intelligence management," says Bruno Vinciguerra, Head of Citromax's Agricultural Technological Division.

Tree level intelligence operates through drone-based imaging that is processed and stitched together to generate a detailed map of each block. The map is analyzed by AI and uploaded to a platform that provides complete tree inventory, allowing Citromax to distinguish between productive trees, missing plants, dead trees, and non-productive (newly planted) trees. In addition, the system assesses the overall health of the plantation, identifying healthy areas, stressed trees, or trees affected by vines. It also includes a biometric module that automatically calculates the height, width, canopy volume, and row spacing of each individual tree.

Bruno Vinciguerra

More efficient orchard management

Monitoring individual trees allows the company to accurately identify low-productivity areas that require specific treatments and to carry out variable-rate fertilizer applications based on the health and productive capacity of each block. It also provides information to support decision-making related to mechanical and manual pruning in the orchards. Additionally, it enables early detection of water stress caused by irrigation system failures, improving operational response. Finally, the data allows for adjustments of sprayer calibration according to the actual biomass of each block, reducing agrochemical waste and improving cost efficiency. "By identifying issues quickly, more efficient use of time and better planning of field tasks is being achieved."

The most disruptive feature

Beyond monitoring, the most disruptive aspect is the potential to connect directly with smart machinery. "We are building a solid, georeferenced database that allows us to link diagnosis with field action," shared Vinciguerra. Citromax currently doesn't operate with smart machinery but is laying the groundwork to integrate it in future. By having precise information on biomass and variability within each block, the company aims to move toward variable-rate application schemes and real-time automatic adjustments. This information would allow the system to generate precise instructions that machinery can process in real time, enabling equipment to self-calibrate as it moves through the block. This closes the data management cycle by transforming diagnostic information into immediate operational action, eliminating the need for manual adjustments or intermediate interpretations.

Managing the data

The technology was developed by SeeTree and has been implemented by Citromax as part of its precision agriculture strategy. While See Tree provides technical support, the implementation, analysis, and decision-making are part of Citromax's daily operations. "Data management is carried out entirely by Citromaxstaff," commented Vinciguerra. The technical team is responsible for strategic planning while farm managers use the tool to schedule daily tasks.

The system includes a mobile application that allows for coordination of specific field missions with operators. For example, precision routes can be generated to replace missing plants or treating vines, enabling staff to go directly to the exact location without unnecessary scouting.

Click below for a short video on Citromax's precision agriculture model.

Background on the partnership

The partnership with See Tree started in September 2024 and was made public in December 2025. "We waited to make it public until we had built solid hands-on experience with the tool and had validated its practical application in our orchards. Our intention was not to present it prematurely, but to share it once we had a proven operational foundation and meaningful results to contribute to the industry conversation," Vinciguerra concluded.

For more information:

Bruno Vinciguerra

Citromax

[email protected]

www.citromax.com