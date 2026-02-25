"The initial asparagus crop cycles have delivered encouraging results"

A new strategic expansion into commercial asparagus cultivation and export development from South India was announced by Indian fresh produce exporter Anusaya Fresh. Company CEO Dinesh Shinde states they're seeing promising initial crop cycles: "We're currently collaborating with 75 progressive farmers across the Bangalore and Tamil Nadu regions, areas recognized for their favorable agro-climatic conditions for high-quality asparagus production. The initial crop cycles have delivered encouraging results, reinforcing the long-term viability of the project."

© Anusaya Fresh india Pvt Ltd

There's been a lot of training behind the scenes to get all the employees ready for the high standards required for export, Shinde explains. "To ensure premium-grade output, we've deployed a dedicated field team, along with experienced agronomists, who are actively training farmers in advanced crop nutrition, scientific cultivation techniques, and post-harvest management. The objective is to consistently achieve export-quality standards while improving farmer productivity and income sustainability.

Other investments had to be done as well, as Shinde states they've had to improve the infrastructure in order to be more efficient: "As part of our integrated supply chain strategy, Anusaya Fresh has established a regional collection center to streamline aggregation. This infrastructure enables farmers to deliver harvested asparagus efficiently, even in smaller volumes, ensuring minimal wastage, proper grading, and quality consolidation. We're strengthening our cold-chain logistics and air freight capabilities to ensure safe and timely distribution across India and international destinations."

© Anusaya Fresh india Pvt Ltd

According to Shinde, the Gulf countries could become a major focus of the company's asparagus exports. "We're now preparing to expand exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where demand for asparagus continues to grow steadily. Currently, the GCC markets collectively import more than 50,000 kilograms of asparagus daily, from various international origins. By leveraging India's geographical proximity and optimized logistics, we aim to position India as a competitive and cost-effective sourcing alternative, while maintaining superior quality standards. Domestic demand is also witnessing growth due to the rapid expansion of multi-cuisine dining establishments, where asparagus is increasingly featured in menus."

"Our vision is to establish India as a reliable origin for premium asparagus that meets international quality benchmarks while remaining competitively priced. Through farmer empowerment, technical expertise, and structured supply chain management, we are confident in building a sustainable and scalable export model," Shinde concludes.

