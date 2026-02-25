Genome B.C. funds cherry and carrot breeding projects in Canada

As climate change disrupts Canada's agricultural stability, Genome British Columbia is funding two research collaborations focused on carrot and cherry breeding in British Columbia. By applying genomic data at early breeding stages, the projects aim to help growers adapt to environmental and market pressures.

"Pairing genomic tools with grower and sector insights cuts years off the timeline to climate-ready crops," says Dr. Federica Di Palma, Genome BC's Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Innovation. "These projects will strengthen local food security and ensure a more resilient economy for British Columbia."

Cultivating new cherry varieties

British Columbia produces 95% of Canada's cherries. In 2024, the country exported more than 1,000 metric tons of cherries valued at over US$12 million. Recent production declines linked to extreme weather have affected the sector.

A collaboration between Dr. Letitia Da Ros of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Erin Wallich of Summerland Varieties Corp. is using genomics to shorten traditional breeding timelines, which can take up to 30 years. The AAFC team will validate genomic technologies that can induce early flowering and accelerate breeding cycles.

"We are hoping for new varieties bred to handle regional stress, even during temperature extremes," states Dr. Da Ros, "while also working toward staggered fruit production to ensure cherries are available throughout the growing season."

Wallich notes that 36 cherry varieties grown worldwide are Canadian intellectual property, generating royalty income that is reinvested into breeding and commercialization.

Seeding local knowledge into local carrots

A second project, led by Professor Loren Rieseberg of the University of British Columbia and Aabir Dey of SeedChange, focuses on increasing seed diversity for BC carrot growers, particularly under organic growing conditions.

The research team will identify genetic markers in wild and traditional carrot varieties linked to tolerance for water shortages, heat, and low-nutrient soils. These markers will be incorporated into locally developed varieties to improve stress tolerance.

Through SeedChange, the team is working with the Canadian Organic Vegetable Project, a network of farmers and seed growers involved in the breeding process.

"We're making the most of the inherent knowledge that local farmers have and want them to lead in variety development," Dey says. "They know what works best on their farms and the flavour and appearance traits that contribute to marketability. We will assess their feedback alongside characteristics like yield, weed competition, and how seeds germinate."

Professor Rieseberg adds, "Most vegetable seeds used in Canada are bred internationally. This is an opportunity to increase our local breeding capacity, give BC a competitive edge, and reduce our reliance on international suppliers."

The projects aim to support regional breeding capacity and provide growers with varieties suited to specific environments.

